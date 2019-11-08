The early Black Friday deals are really starting to fly. Target's Black Friday Preview Sale kicks off this Friday, Nov. 8, and hot on its heels is Sam's Club's November One Day Sale on Saturday, Nov. 9. The doors open at 7 a.m., but you can start shopping online at 12:01 a.m. ET on Saturday morning, if you want to get a taste of what Cyber Monday will feel like. Of course, you'll need a Sam's Club membership ($45 for standard Club membership and $100 for Sam's Plus).

There's a lot going on in this one-day sale. If you're in the market for a new iPhone or Samsung phone, you might check out the deals -- you can get up to $700 in gift cards with the purchase of a new phone, combined with an eligible trade-in. There are also deals on laptops, kitchen appliances, home gadgets like Roombas and more. I've rummaged through what Sam's Club is calling the "biggest member event of the year" to find some of the best deals. Here's why you might want to get up early this Saturday.

HP Saving $400 on a $900 laptop is nothing to sneeze at, and the x360 punches above its weight. This convertible touchscreen can be flipped over and folded into a "tent" configuration for tabletop presentations, and comes with a stylus as well. It's got a large 512GB SSD drive -- we wouldn't consider a laptop without some sort of SDD -- and a 15.6-inch display. Be aware, though, the resolution is just 1366x768. We'd prefer a sharper screen. Looking for something a little bigger? Perhaps getting an HP 17.3-inch HD+ Touchscreen Laptop for $300 off is more to your liking. Regularly priced at $799, this deal saves you $300. It's not a convertible like the x360, but you get the SSD, an optical drive and a huge 17.3-inch screen, albeit running at a modest 1,600x900 pixels.

Vizio Vizio doesn't lead the pack when it comes to image quality or features in smart TVs, but this brand delivers when it comes to price. And even at the more affordable end of the spectrum, it's not a bad TV. CNET hasn't reviewed this model, but when we took a look at the similar V655, David Katzmaier said, "The ridiculously cheap Vizio V-Series offers solid image quality." This 70-inch model backs up the 4K display with Dolby Vision HDR color and a full array of streaming channel apps. Read a review of a similar model in the Vizio V-series.

Ninja I'm a sucker for a "something-in-1" combo kitchen appliance, which is why the Ninja Foodi five-in-one Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer is so appealing. This gadget is, as the name implies, an indoor grill that can also do double duty as an air fryer, which means it can grill, air crisp, bake, roast and dehydrate. This Foodi is a fairly new model, and is just about the best price we've been able to find for it. There aren't a ton of user ratings on Amazon, but it has a solid 4.5-star rating that ReviewMeta finds very credible.

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

