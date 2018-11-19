PS4's digital Black Friday 2018 sale features PS Plus, God of War discounts

Go AWOL from your battles for a minute and check out this year's Black Friday game sale at the PlayStation Store, with great deals on some new PS4 games as well as old favorites.
They include:
- 33 percent off a 12-month PS Plus subscription, normally $60, now $40
- 45 percent off God of War, normally $40, now $22
- 80 percent off Tom Clancy's The Division, normally $50, now $10
- 55 percent off Far Cry 5, normally $60, now $27 (Gold Edition normally $90, now $40.50)
- 50 percent off Monster Hunter: World, normally $50, now $25
- 50 percent off Shadow of the Tomb Raider, normally $60, now $30
- 40 percent off Strange Brigade, normally $50, now $30
- 35 percent off Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition, normally $120, now $78
- 20 percent off Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, normally $60, now $48
- 13 percent off Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition Bundle, normally $80, now $70
And a ton more. Check out the full list on the PlayStation blog. The sale ends Nov. 27 at 8 a.m. PT.
Don't yet have a PS4? See our list of the best Black Friday console deals and the best PlayStation 4 Black Friday bundles.
