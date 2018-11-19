CNET también está disponible en español.

Video Games

PS4's digital Black Friday 2018 sale features PS Plus, God of War discounts

Recent PS4 games like Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War and Assassin's Creed: Odyssey are all on sale in Sony's digital storefront.

Go AWOL from your battles for a minute and check out this year's Black Friday game sale at the PlayStation Store, with great deals on some new PS4 games as well as old favorites.

They include:

And a ton more. Check out the full list on the PlayStation blog. The sale ends Nov. 27 at 8 a.m. PT.

Don't yet have a PS4? See our list of the best Black Friday console deals and the best PlayStation 4 Black Friday bundles.

