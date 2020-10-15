Prime Day is over, but you can still save $50 on AirPods Pro

Deal Savings Price





The new iPhones were unveiled earlier this week, and -- for the first time -- they won't have headphones or chargers in the box. It's a good thing, then, that Apple's AirPod true wireless headphones have never been more affordable. The current version of the AirPods will cost you $159 (with the standard charging case) or $199 (with the wireless charging case) at the Apple Store, while the AirPods Pro -- with their active-noise cancellation and better sound quality -- will set you back $249. But even though Amazon Prime Day has officially ended, we're still seeing healthy discounts on the AirPods Pro, which remain close to their all-time low of $199. (Apple's new AirPods Studio over-ear headphone are still very much a rumor, and were not announced alongside the iPhones.) The standard AirPods dipped as low as $115 at Amazon, but they currently appear to be out of stock; you can, however, get them with the wireless charging case for $150, which marks a $50 savings versus the Apple Store.

While the AirPod models have plenty of advantages when paired with Apple devices, just remember that there are plenty of other great non-Apple headphones on sale this week, too.

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods Pro briefly dropped as low as $190 on Tuesday during a Woot deal, but that instantly sold out. Now Apple's current top of the line noise-canceling true wireless headphones are now back to selling at $199. That's still pricey, but it's $50 off what you'll pay at the Apple Store, and $20 less than their usual price at Amazon.

Sarah Tew/CNET Personally, I would either get the cheaper AirPods or the AirPods Pro. But if you're really a zealot for wireless charging, know that you can get the standard AirPods with a wireless charging case for $150, which is a $50 savings versus the Apple Store price.