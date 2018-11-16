CNET también está disponible en español.

PlayStation Store Black Friday sale starts tomorrow

Winning deals are available on recent PS4 games such as Far Cry 5, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more.

Go AWOL from your battles for a minute and check out this year's Black Friday game sale at the PlayStation Store, with great deals on some new PS4 games as well as old favorites.

They include:

And a ton more. Check out the full list on the PlayStation blog. The sale ends Nov. 27 at 8 a.m. PT.

Don't yet have a PS4? See our list of the best Black Friday console deals and the best PlayStation 4 Black Friday bundles.

