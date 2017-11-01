Nintendo

Nintendo has announced a handful of promotions in advance of Black Friday, which falls on Nov. 24 this year. The deals include a Legend of Zelda-themed edition of its 2DS handheld and a Mario-themed Switch console.

The Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch bundle retails for $380. That's a $20 premium over and above what you'd pay for the hardware and the game (it's included as a download code), but Nintendo's throwing in red Joy-Con controllers and a special carrying case to justify the small premium.

The "Link green" edition of the Nintendo 2DS comes with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D and costs $80 -- the same price as previous versions.

Both bundles will be available the day after Thanksgiving. In the meantime, here's the full rundown of other products the company highlighted in its press release: