Nintendo has announced a handful of promotions in advance of Black Friday, which falls on Nov. 24 this year. The deals include a Legend of Zelda-themed edition of its 2DS handheld and a Mario-themed Switch console.
The Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch bundle retails for $380. That's a $20 premium over and above what you'd pay for the hardware and the game (it's included as a download code), but Nintendo's throwing in red Joy-Con controllers and a special carrying case to justify the small premium.
The "Link green" edition of the Nintendo 2DS comes with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D and costs $80 -- the same price as previous versions.
Both bundles will be available the day after Thanksgiving. In the meantime, here's the full rundown of other products the company highlighted in its press release:
- A white and red Nintendo 2DS preloaded with Super Mario Bros. 2: $80, available now
- A white and orange New Nintendo 2DS XL: $150, available now
- A Poké Ball Edition New Nintendo 2DS XL: $160, available Nov. 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- Explorer's Edition bundle with the Switch edition of the game, 100-page explorer's guide and two-sided map: $60, available Nov. 24
- A special edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 with sound selection CD, metal game case and 220-page, hard-bound art book: $100, available Dec. 1
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2-themed Switch Pro Controller: $100, available Dec. 1
Discuss: $380 Super Mario Odyssey Switch bundle hits...