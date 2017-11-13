Microsoft Black Friday deals: Save on Xbox, Surface and laptops

James Martin/CNET

Itching for a new Xbox, Surface or, um, a Cortana speaker this holiday season? Microsoft has you covered.

Best known for its Windows software, the company makes its fair share of actual gear too, and a lot of it is going on sale at the Microsoft Store, where most deals begin at midnight on November 23. The company is also highlighting deals on Windows computers from a bunch of different makers.

Let's take a look.

The 4K Blu-ray-playing game console will be at its lowest price ever from the Microsoft Store, complete with your choice of a free game. The list of available games includes Watch Dogs 2, Just Dance 2018 and Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection.

The same price is also available as a doorbuster from Wal-Mart, Best Buy and Target. If you don't care about the game throw-in, latter might be the best deal of the three since it includes a $25 gift card.

$50 off Xbox One S 1TB and 500GB bundles

More bundle choices at the Microsoft Store include a console, a game or two, and additional bonuses like Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold subscriptions. Titles like Forza Motorsport 7, Gears of War 4, Halo Wars 2, and Forza Horizon 3 are $20 off, as are Xbox Wireless Controllers. You can also save $15 on Stereo Headsets, and $10 on 3-month or 6-month Xbox Live Gold subscriptions.

Up to $329 off Surface Pro

At the Microsoft Store you can get a high-end Surface Pro (256GB SSD, 8GB RAM) bundled with the black Surface Type cover for $1000 starting on November 3. That's a $329 savings. The less capacious version (128GB SSD, 4GB RAM) will cost $900, a $229 savings, and also includes the cover.

$199 off Surface Laptop

Buy a Surface Laptop (256GB SSD or higher) for $1300 and you get a Harmon Kardon Invoke speaker, a $199 value, for free.

And if you really like the Cortana-infused Invoke, you can get it for half price ($99).

$100 savings on Windows Mixed Reality headsets

If you want to try out Windows' camera-infused version of virtual reality, sales on headsets could float your boat. Individual headsets will start at $299 for the Acer, while the Lenovo Explorer will be the same price. Both include motion controllers. You can also bundle a Acer Aspire Nitro 5 gaming laptop and the Acer headset with controllers for $999.

HP 15-inch laptop: $299

With a Intel Core i3 and 1TB of storage, this thing is crazy cheap at $200 off the regular price.

Dell Inspiron 13 convertible: $399

Smaller and boasting a swing-around 13-inch touchscreen, this comes with a core i3, 1TB of storage and a savings of $200.

Dell Inspiron 15 gaming laptop: $649

That's $150 off the laptop CNET called "the budget gaming laptop to beat."

Dell XPS 13 ultraportable: $799

Our reviewers just gave this little touchscreen champion an 8.3 rating, saying it was "one excellent ultraportable laptop." That price is a savings of $500.

HP Pavilion X360 (15-inch) convertible: $599

Its big screen can be flipped over thanks to a 360-degree hinge. The savings on this puppy is $230.

Hungry for more from Redmond? Check out the dedicated Black Friday page at the Microsoft Store.

