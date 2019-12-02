The best KitchenAid Cyber Monday deals on food processors, mixers and more

KitchenAid

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Are you not exactly sure where to start on your Cyber Monday search? Perhaps you prefer to shop by kitchen brand, rather than sort through the hodgepodge of appliances scattered across the internet? Well, here's one place you can start: the Cyber Monday KitchenAid sale.

This year, KitchenAid has launched a number of Black Friday and holiday sales that don't just start and end on Black Friday. You'll be able to mull over purchasing a stand mixer through Jan. 2 -- which is more than a month away! -- and consider a number of purchases through Dec. 9. During the sale, you can save 40% on select hand mixers and 3.5-quart food choppers, 35% on select 7-cup food processors, 30% on select blenders and 40% on select hand blenders.

While these sales will extend for a long period of time, some of the sales will only stick around for a day. For instance, save an extra 10% off on stand mixers, attachments, accessories and countertop blenders on Cyber Monday using the code CYBERMON19.

In the meantime while you figure out what you'll be adding to your kitchen collection, take a peek at what we're stocking up on during KitchenAid's sales event—like the 5-quart pro series stand mixer which is more than 40% off—then head over to KitchenAid's Cuber Monday sales page to see everything else that's discounted.

KitchenAid This sleek toaster will elegantly sit on your counter without taking up too much space. Plus, it features extra wide slots, so you won't have to worry about getting your bagels or thickly sliced bread caught inside.

KitchenAid KitchenAid's slow cooker is 40% off, which can only mean one thing: Time to curl up on the couch and let the slow cooker do all the heavy lifting. Make everything from weeknight dinners to pots of slow-cooked chili in the 6-quart ceramic pot. Choose from four different temperature settings, then program the cook time up to 24 hours at a time.

KitchenAid No room for a stand mixer in your kitchen? No matter. Let KitchenAid's hand mixer take control of your cookies and brownies. This version has nine built-in speeds and comes with an assortment of detachable rods: two dough hooks, a whisk, two beaters, a blending rod and a storage bag to keep everything organized.

KitchenAid This 5-speed classic blender is 30% off through Dec. 9. The narrow design means it'll snugly fit on your kitchen counter to accomplish all your blending needs. You'll be able to choose from five different speeds, allowing you to stir, chop, mix, puree and liquify, plus turn on pulse and crush ice modes.

KitchenAid A handful of food processors and food choppers are up to 40% off, including this sleek number that makes chopping, shredding, kneading, pureeing and slicing so easy. Twist in the sharp disc to slice cucumbers and cheese, or swap in the dough blade for all your pizza and bread dough needs. This model comes with two blades, two slicing discs, an easy-to-twist work bowl and a removable lid.

KitchenAid Making pasta at home is so easy with the KitchenAid pasta attachment, which simply screws onto the front of the mixer. This set comes with a pasta roller and spaghetti and fettuccine cutters.

KitchenAid Upgrade all of your future baking projects with KitchenAid's 5-quart pro series stand mixer, which is more than 40% off through Dec. 9. The cavernous bowl means you can make up to 10 dozen cookies in one batch, complete with 10 speeds to whisk and knead all your flour and butter. Screw in a flat beater, spiral dough hook or wire whip, depending on what you're making, then let the powerful motor do the work.