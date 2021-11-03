Grab women's coats, handbags and boots during early Black Friday sale at Macys

If you've been waiting for Macy's to open up an early-access deal on all of your favorite fashions at a discounted price, now is your time. Puffer coats, sweaters, boots and handbags are all heavily discounted. Some brands like Guess, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein all offer boots on sale for at least 50% off. Coats from Calvin Klein, BCBG and Michael Kors are also on sale, well ahead of Black Friday. You'll find that coats as expensive as $300 are as affordable as $95 right now.
Normally, you'd want to wait until Black Friday to get even better deals, but products like clothing sell out quickly, and once they're gone, they're gone without a resupply, unless there's a surplus. So if you need a new coat or anything else in preparation for the winter, now is definitely the best time to do so. This sale also includes DKNY and Coach purses, as well as Style & Co. accessories like gloves.
Here are a few things to look at, but there's a lot more to check out on the site during this sale, which runs until Nov. 7.