Get Gloomhaven at Amazon for $85 today. Yes, that's actually a good deal

Dan Ackerman

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Right now you can buy Gloomhaven for . Yes, that's still a big price tag for a "board game," but it's $55 off its list price, about $20 off its usual discount price and the best overall price recorded to date.

For the uninitiated, Gloomhaven is a huge game that mixes the role-playing and dungeon-crawling of classic tabletop RPGs with the deck-building and action of modern board and video games. It comes in a twenty-plus-pound box and features over a hundred unique scenarios, all of which form a huge, epic story. You can play with up to three friends, or on your own. And as you play, you'll slowly unlock dozens of new fantasy races to play as, new items and weapons to use and new areas to explore.

I've logged dozens of hours in Gloomhaven, and I'm looking forward to delving even deeper this holiday -- so I can personally recommend the game. Plus, with sequel Frosthaven releasing in early 2021, this holiday season is the perfect time to get caught up on the original.

If you're not ready to take the plunge, you can also check out Jaws of the Lion, which can be played as an expansion or a standalone game. That one can be had for .