Amazon's Echo Show smart screen comes in three sizes. There's the 5.5-inch Echo Show 5, the 8-inch Echo Show 8 and the 10.1-inch Echo Show (which, let's face it, should be called the Echo Show 10). They're all great products, and if you play your cards right, you can get one on the cheap. Take a look at Amazon's current and Black Friday prices for all three models, then meet me below for one of the best deals to date.

As you can see, the big kahuna, the Echo Show, is the spendy one. It's normally $230, though it'll drop to an all-time-low $150 on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28. (Here's the complete list of Amazon Black Friday device deals, if you're interested.)

But why wait? And why not save even more? For a limited time, and while supplies last, the refurbished 2nd-generation Amazon Echo Show is $129.99 -- the lowest price I've ever seen for that model.

Refurbished? That means used, scratched, dinged and/or crappy, right? Not in this case: Amazon's refurbs are "tested and certified to look and work like new and [come] with the same limited warranty as a new device." The packaging will likely be a nondescript brown box, but otherwise there should be zero difference between this and a brand-new Show.

To look at it another way, you're getting a 10.1-inch screen for the same price (well, regular price, anyway) as the Echo Show 8, which isn't even shipping yet.

That extra screen estate makes this a particularly good choice for the kitchen, especially if you're into watching cooking videos. Bigger is always better for video calls, too, and let's not overlook the larger, louder speaker for playing music.

