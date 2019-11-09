Get $100 off Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones

Sarah Tew/CNET

When I reviewed the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones, one of my small gripes was their high price. They're a top-notch wireless noise-cancelling headphone that work great for making calls, but they're pricey at $400. Well, now you can get them for $299.99 from Rakuten be entering promo code CNETBOSE at checkout. The only catch is that supplies are limited and they may sell out fast at this price. We'll update this post if they do.

Remember, to get the discounted price you have to enter the promo code CNETBOSE at checkout. Read the full review of the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones. It comes in two colors.

