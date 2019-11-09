Attention PC gamers: Get Black Friday 2019 prices on FreeSync monitors at Best Buy now

Other than your character meeting an untimely end, nothing takes you out of an immersive game quicker than screen tearing where elements of a particular scene don't line up. When a monitor's refresh rate and a graphic card's frame rate are out of sync, distracting and annoying artifacts like screen tearing show up.

AMD FreeSync is an adaptive synchronization technology matches the frame rate of a monitor to the frame rate of a compatible AMD graphics card (or a compatible card from Nvidia with some tweaking). With a FreeSync monitor, gamers can prevent jarring screen errors from occuring. If you've been getting by with an old and slow (60Hz refresh rate) monitor, now might be a good time to upgrade to a display not only with AMD FreeSync but also a speedy 144Hz (or higher) refresh rate. Best Buy has a number of FreeSync displays on sale,.

You can take a look at the list of FreeSync monitors on sale here and see below for our picks of the best deals. Note that most of these sale prices are good through Sunday, November 10, but some do sell out as the sale progresses.

Best Buy This 27-inch panel features a 1,920x1,080 resolution, a 1ms response time and a 144Hz refresh rate. Its refresh can't quite match that of the MSI Optix above, but it features integrated speakers, which the Optix lacks. And it has four USB 3.0 ports, double that of the Optix. Like the Optix, the Acer XF270H has never been priced lower.

Best Buy This new Alienware display is an IPS panel, which delivers for wide viewing angles. The 27-inch panel features a 1,920x1,080 resolution, a 1ms response time and a 240Hz refresh rate. You won't find a refresh rate higher. And you won't find this new model for less than its sale price at Best Buy.

Best Buy Gamers and creative pros alike with find lots to like about this curved 32-inch VA panel from Dell. It features a 2,560x1,440 resolution, a 4ms response time, a 165Hz refresh rate. It also supports HDR400 and is rated as having a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, which ought to result in an accurate and dynamic image.