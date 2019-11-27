Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Costco has always been synonymous with big savings. A members-only system (with an excellent returns policy) means that come Black Friday the prices keep dropping and the offers just get better. This year there are huge discounts on computers, TVs and game consoles right through until Cyber Monday. Costco Members can save now on Chromebooks, the Xbox One S and Vizio's huge Dell Inspiron TV. But all of this is just the beginning as Costco's massive holiday savings ad swings into full effect and further deals become available. If you don't have a Costco membership yet, sign up here, and then check out the specials in our line-up below.

If you don't have the time to pore through that big catalog yourself or to head over to your local Costco to check out the in-store deals, no problem. We've done it for you. Here's a handful of the best deals we think you should check out now.

Costco deals available now

These are the items you can get right now (with a Costco membership), and through Nov. 24. To find out what's coming closer to Black Friday, scroll down a bit.

Sarah Tew/CNET We'll start with one of the best TVs we've reviewed this year, at a simply tremendous size, for a huge discount. With insane light output, powerful local dimming and one of the best HDR pictures we've tested, this Vizio is a certified beast. At this price it's actually $100 cheaper than a 65-inch OLED -- and so, so much bigger. Too big? The 65-inch version is going on sale starting Thanksgiving. Read CNET's full Vizio P-Series Quantum X PX75-G1 review.

Lenovo Built with students in mind, the S340 offers 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a full-HD display. To put this deal in some perspective, Lenovo proper charges $250 for a configuration with half the storage and a lower-resolution screen.

Dell Assuming you don't need the horsepower of an Intel i5 or i7 processor, Dell's Core i3 machine can handle everyday computing on the cheap. You get 8GB of RAM, an usually large (512GB) solid-state drive and a 15.6-inch touchscreen with unusually good resolution (1,920x1,080 pixels). This is a particularly good configuration for the price.

Sarah Tew/CNET Currently $190, Costco's bundle is already a slightly better-than-average deal because it includes an extra band. But assuming that price stays the same, the upcoming $50 discount will make this one of the best Versa 2 deals we've seen yet. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

Costco Previously on sale for $250, this Costco-exclusive bundle dropped another $50 on Nov. 24. It includes not only a second controller (a $60 value), but also a three-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription (a $45 value). It doesn't come with any games, however, so you may want to keep an eye out for other Xbox bundles. Read our Xbox One S review.

Costco deals available later this month

The store is saving some of the best items for later. Take a look at what's coming starting Thanksgiving day, Nov. 28.

Sarah Tew/CNET Remember that great deal on the 75-inch PX above? Well, the deal on the 65-inch version is even better. You still save a whopping $400 on one of the best TVs of the year, bringing it under $1,000. As we said in our review: "At that price, it's an incredible value and the best overall high-performance TV -- if you can't afford an OLED." Read CNET's full Vizio P-Series Quantum X PX65-G1 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Available exclusively at Costco, the Shadow Edition of the popular Sonos Beam soundbar was "specially tuned by Oscar-winning sound engineers to emphasize the sound of the human voice so you can always follow the story." Beam deals are rare, so getting $100 off this special model is pretty solid. While you're at it, check out the Sonos Playbar with Wall Mount Kit for $530, a savings of $169 (not including the kit, which isn't included if you buy elsewhere). Read our Sonos Beam review.

Those are some of our top picks from Costco's holiday catalog. After you've looked through it yourself, hit the comments and let us know which deals jumped out at you!

