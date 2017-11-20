Black Friday smart home deals to help you connect the halls

Chaotic as it may be, the weekend after Thanksgiving is a great time to score tech deals -- and that, of course, extends to the ever-expanding world of smart home gadgets.

Not surprisingly, high-profile smart speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home are repeat headliners, but shop around and you'll also find deals on connected kitchen gadgets, smart lighting kits, Wi-Fi robot vacuums, smart security kits, and more.

Things kick off at midnight on Friday with scores of early-bird deals available online at Amazon and elsewhere. There are deals to be had for shoppers willing to brave the big box stores, too, particularly Best Buy, which looks to have one of the best varieties of smart home deals we've seen at a single store to date.

We'll keep this page updated as new deals pop up this week, so bookmark it and check back as Black Friday draws near.

