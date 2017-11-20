Black Friday smart home deals to help you connect the halls

Chaotic as it may be, the weekend after Thanksgiving is a great time to score tech deals -- and that, of course, extends to the ever-expanding world of smart home gadgets.
Not surprisingly, high-profile smart speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home are repeat headliners, but shop around and you'll also find deals on connected kitchen gadgets, smart lighting kits, Wi-Fi robot vacuums, smart security kits, and more.
Things kick off at midnight on Friday with scores of early-bird deals available online at Amazon and elsewhere. There are deals to be had for shoppers willing to brave the big box stores, too, particularly Best Buy, which looks to have one of the best varieties of smart home deals we've seen at a single store to date.
We'll keep this page updated as new deals pop up this week, so bookmark it and check back as Black Friday draws near.
Amazon
- Amazon Echo smart speaker* (2nd-gen) for $80 ($20 off)
- Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker* (2nd-gen) for $30 ($20 off)
- Amazon Echo Plus smart speaker* for $120 ($30 off)
- *Get a smart plug for $5 with the purchase of any Amazon Echo product
- Amazon Tap smart speaker for $80 ($50 off)
- Amazon Cloud Cam for $100 ($20 off)
- Amazon Fire TV with Alexa voice remote for $25 ($15 off)
- GE FirstBuild Opal Nugget Ice Maker for $50 off
- Joule smart sous vide circulators for $30 off
- Schlage Smart Locks for up to $40 off
- SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit for $100 off
- TP-Link smart home and networking products for up to 30 percent off
Best Buy
- Amazon Echo smart speaker* (2nd-gen) for $80 ($20 off)
- Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker* (2nd-gen) for $30 ($20 off)
- Amazon Echo Plus smart speaker* for $120 ($30 off)
- Amazon Echo Show touchscreen smart speaker* for $180 ($50 off)
- *Get a TP-Link smart plug for $10 with the purchase of any Amazon Echo product
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote for $25 ($15 off)
- Amazon Cloud Cam for $100 ($20 off)
- August Smart Lock (Apple HomeKit-enabled) for $150 (80 off)
- Belkin WeMo Dimmer Switch for $50 ($30 off)
- Ecobee4 and Ecobee3 Lite smart thermostats for $20 - $50 off
- Eero Home Wi-Fi mesh router system for $250 ($50 off)
- Canary smart security monitor and Canary Flex bundle for $250 ($80 off)
- Google Chromecast streaming dongle for $20 ($15 off)
- Google Chromecast Ultra streaming dongle for $55 ($15 off)
- Google Home smart speaker for $80 ($50 off)
- Google Home Mini smart speaker for $30 ($20 off)
- Google Wi-Fi mesh router system for $250 ($50 off)
- Insignia Wi-Fi smart plug for $15 ($10 off)
- Insignia battery-powered smart speaker with the Google Assistant for $90 ($60 off)
- Lifx color-changing LED and floodlight LED (3rd-gen) for $40 ($20 off)
- Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd-gen) for $200 ($50 off)
- Nest Thermostat E, Nest Cam, and other Nest products for $20 to $60 off
- Netgear Arlo 4-camera starter kit for $500 ($150 off)
- Netgear Arlo Q Wi-Fi camera for $130 ($70 off)
- Philips Hue White 4-bulb starter kit with Hue Bridge for $60 ($40 off)
- Philips Hue color-changing LEDs and floodlight LEDs for 20 percent off
- Philips Hue Lightstrips for $50 ($40 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell for $100 ($80 off)
- Ring Floodlight Cam for $225 ($25 off)
- SimpliSafe home security starter kit for $170 ($100 off)
- SmartThings starter kits and accessories for 25 - 50 percent off
Target
- Amazon Echo smart speaker (2nd-gen) for $80 ($20 off)
- Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker (2nd-gen) for $30 ($20 off)
- Amazon Echo Show touchscreen smart speaker for $180 ($50 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote for $25 ($15 off)
- Anova Wi-Fi sous vide circulator for $130 ($70 off) plus $10 Target gift card
- Google Home smart speaker for $80 ($50 off)
- Google Home Mini for $30 ($20 off) plus $10 Target gift card
- Google Chromecast streaming dongle for $25 ($10 off)
- iRobot Roomba 690 Wi-Fi robot vacuum for $275 ($100 off)
- iRobot Roomba 614 robot vacuum for $200 ($100 off)
- Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd-gen) for $200 ($50 off)
Wal-Mart
- Google Chromecast streaming dongle for $20 ($15 off)
- Google Home smart speaker for $80 ($50 off)
- iRobot Roomba 618 robot vacuum for $229
- Netgear Arlo: 3 cameras for $200 ($200 off)
Got a question about any of these deals, or notice something that we've missed? Let us know in the comments below:
