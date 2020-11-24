Black Friday deals on smart home devices: $199 Shark Robot Vacuum available now, $150 Ring doorbell bundle

Deal Savings Price









Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Nov. 27 is right around the corner, and that means countless Black Friday deals on everything from TVs to robot vacuums. But smart home devices are seeing some of the best discounts of the year, even matching the record low prices of Prime Day earlier this fall. Major retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy have already announced many of their deals for this Black Friday, and online retail giant Amazon has promised to match many of its biggest deals in the past, too.

Whether you're looking for Google Nest or Amazon Echo smart speakers, connected cameras or other niche gadgets, you've come to the right place. Here are the best deals that are coming for Black Friday 2020 -- and some of them are even already available.

Deals available now

Chris Monroe/CNET Shark's Robot Vacuum is on sale for nearly half off, a huge saving for a robot vacuum that can clean your house without requiring you to lift a finger. You can even limit its coverage to certain rooms, thanks to a home mapping feature.

Chris Monroe/CNET C by GE lights are solid additions to the smart home: you can control them with voice assistants, like Google Assistant and Alexa, and you can set them on schedules and triggers. Finding a four-pack for $20 is great, and it's about as cheap as you'll find any quality smart bulb. See the best smart bulbs we've tested.

Chris Monroe/CNET These two products would normally run you a grand total of $320. But during this week of sales, the two are bundled for only $150. That's a surprisingly cheap way to kickstart your connected home. As with many other deals, Best Buy is matching this one.

Chris Monroe/CNET The new Amazon Echo smart speaker is one of our favorite connected speakers ever, between its impressive power and sound quality, an ever-smartening Alexa voice assistant and a new sphere-like profile. Now you can get it for $30 less than its usual, reasonable $100 price tag.

Deals coming soon