Oh, Black Friday, you silly misnamed consumerism-run-amok thing, you. As CNET's resident Cheapskate, I've been surfing the Black Friday wave since it began a month ago, and I'll reluctantly admit it: There are some damn good deals right now (with a few more coming in the next few days). I've been cataloging the latest and greatest in this list of the best Black Friday deals right now, but if I can get personal for a moment... What would I actually buy myself this year? Or buy for others?
Actually, there are two items I would buy, if only I could find a deal: These have yet to appear in any Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales I've seen:
- The Oculus Quest VR headset, which is utterly fantastic but has yet to budge from its $399 list price. Lenovo will cut the Oculus Rift S to $349 on Black Friday, a $50 savings, but that model requires PC connectivity. The Quest is the one you want, so I'm hoping someone steps up with a discount.
- The DJI Mavic Mini, a brand new drone that's arguably the perfect consumer model. Coincidentally, it's also $399 -- and also MIA from Black Friday and Cyber Monday ads. (Even deals on the darn good DJI Spark are hard to come by right now.) Dang! I want the Mavic Mini, and I don't want to pay $399. (Unfortunately, I have it on good authority that DJI won't allow any store to sell it below retail, so for now, $399 it is.)
OK, let's move on to the Black Friday deals that are available now and coming up, the ones that get the Cheapskate Deal of Approval. (See what I did there? I should have an emblem -- a deal seal -- made up. Help me out, graphic designers!)
Sorry, Bond and Bourne: Pound for pound, there's no action-movie series that delivers the goods like Mission: Impossible. This set includes all six titles in both Blu-ray and digital formats. It normally sells for anywhere from $48-$60.
The bundle is also available at Amazon for the same price. I suggest you... wait for it... choose to accept it. (I'll show myself out.)
Available now.
Sorry, gotta do it: The Force is strong with this one. Propel's drones originally sold for $180. They're incredibly fun to fly, and if you're able to find the TIE Fighter and/or Speeder Bike elsewhere, you can engage in actual aerial dogfights. These are getting increasingly hard to find; don't miss this for just $35.
Available now.
Wow, wow, wow. Back in September I warned against buying the newly discounted Apple Watch Series 3 because I fully expected Black Friday deals. But I expected, oh, $169 -- which, incidentally, is the upcoming price from Target. Maybe $159 somewhere.
But $129? If you're an iPhone owner, do not. Miss. This. Deal. The Series 3 is an excellent smartwatch, one that originally sold for $329. I doff my hat to you, Walmart; you beat everybody on this one.
Walmart's Black Friday sale begins online at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Check out all of Walmart's other Black Friday deals. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.
Wondering what's Onn? It's a new Walmart house brand, much like Insignia at Best Buy. And it's jumping out of the gate with a ridiculously good deal on a 50-inch 4K screen with built-in Roku. There's also a 40-inch model for just $98. Just one thing to keep in mind: Nearly all the initial ratings are from Walmart Spark reviewers, who received the TV for free in exchange for their feedback. Not saying you can't trust those reviews, merely that there may be some bias.
Walmart's Black Friday sale begins online at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Check out all of Walmart's other Black Friday deals.
Kitchen-counter real estate is precious; you have to use it wisely. That's why my new-favorite appliance is the Foodi Oven, which can not only air-fry, but also toast, roast, broil, bake and even dehydrate. And although it has a fairly wide footprint, it's designed to flip up and out of the way when not in use (see photo).
I've been testing the hell out of this for the past week or so, and I'm not kidding when I say it's the new favorite.
Available now.
Quite possibly my favorite true-wireless earbud deal of 2019, the EarFun Free sounds almost too good to be true. (It also sounds very good in your ears, which is of course the most important thing.) Consider: noise-isolating ear tips, IPX7 waterproof design, USB-C and Qi wireless charging. Hey, aren't you supposed to pay, like, $200 for earbuds with those features? Guess not.
Use code CNETCSK3 at checkout.
Available now. Read our EarFun Free hands-on.
My single favorite phone accessory in the history of phone accessories, the Phone Loop has evolved with tons of cool new patterns and colors, eco-friendly packaging and a new elastic option if you prefer something a little stretchy.
Whatever you choose, they fit any phone case and help you keep a secure, comfy grip. Plus, they add no bulk or weight, and they don't interfere with wireless charging.
They're normally $5.99 apiece, and you need to buy three to bag free shipping. Do that, then apply promo code cheapskate to save 33%. (Basically it's buy two, get one free.) Get one for yourself and two for stocking-stuffers.
Available now.
