Black Friday 2020 deals cheatsheet: $70 off Bose headphones, 50% off Adidas and Nike, 20% off Spanx

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

With deals on home decor, furniture, fashion, tech and even jewelry, there's something for everyone on your list. Highlights this year include $100 savings on all Sonos speakers, $30 Google Nest Minis, discounted Spanx leggings, Nike Air Max for $83, $110 off bespoke Indochino suits, $97 Swarovski earrings and much more.

To make things even simpler, we've listed vendors in alphabetical order so you can quickly find the best savings at your favorite store. Most deals are good through the end of November, with major offers being updated as they go out of stock or get replaced with new ones, so check back often.

Sarah Tew/CNET Enjoy deep, immersive sound wirelessly with the Bose SoundLink Around Ear Bluetooth Headphones II (in black). Get up to 15 hours of playback time and 30 Ft wireless range for only $159.

Adidas Nab these pairs of Ultraboost 20 for only $120 at the Adidas Black Friday event, regularly $180.

Ashley Furniture Save an extra 10% off already discounted holiday decor items from Ashley Furniture when you use code BFSAVE10. Like these Decorative Nesting Metal Snowman Buckets for only $60.

Athleta Sample styles include this women's Brooklyn Track Bomber for only $59.

Banana Republic No code is needed to score big savings at the Banana Republic annual holiday sale. Grab great winter styles like this men's Italian Merino Crew-Neck Sweater for only $45.

Blue Nile Save up to 50% on jewelry at Blue Nile's Black Friday collection. This Blue Sapphire and Diamond Solitaire Pendant (14k White Gold) is down to $495 from $990.

Casper Get 15% off any Casper mattress with code BLACKFRIDAY this week, like the original Casper mattress (full) for only $846. This is the biggest sale we've seen on their top-of-the-line Wave Hybrid mattress.

Chewy Don't forget your favorite furry friends this holiday season -- head over to the Chewy Early Cyber Savings sale, where you can get up to 50% off select items. Like this Frisco Plush Orthopedic Bolster Dog Bed for only $67.

Google Home Depot has what you need to turn your house into a truly smart home. Snag the popular 2nd gen Nest Mini at its lowest price ever, only $30.

Indochino Upgrade your wardrobe this year at the Indochino Black Friday Sale, like this versatile Hartford Fineline Navy Suit starting at $289. Indochino makes custom-tailored suits shipped directly to you. You can go in for a fitting or use their easy-to-follow online guide to take measurements right at home.

Lowe's Make your house the envy of the neighborhood with help from your local Lowe's. Add a bit of cheer with these 19-inch multiple-colors Christmas stockings from Glitzhome, only $22.

Nike Shop the Nike holiday markdown collection, and you can save up to 50%. These retro-inspired Air Max 2090 are only $83, 44% off the original price.

Office Depot One more chance to set up the perfect home office with Office Depot's 60% off furniture sale. This Realspace Densey Bonded Leather Mid-Back Manager's Chair offers comfort in a minimalist style, now only $100, half off the original price.

Overstock Can you have doorbuster deals without having actual doors? At Overstock, you certainly can, with 70% off select items and an extra 25% when you shop for mattresses. Get this Lucid Comfort Collection 12-inch Gel and Aloe Vera Hybrid Memory Foam Mattress starting at $242 for a twin size.

Sarah Tew/CNET Get a flat $100 off various Sonos speakers this week when you check out their holiday discount. The popular Sonos Beam soundbar is only $300 this week.

Spanx Check out the Spanx sale and save up to 20% off popular items. These comfy Every Wear Hem Slit Leggings are $33 off the regular price, only $77.

Swarosvski Shop the Swarovski Black Friday favorites and you can save up to 25% on necklaces, bracelets, earrings and more. Like these Tennis Deluxe Mixed Hoop Earrings for $97.

Target Dial up the festivities with the 20% off Christmas lights sale at Target. These outdoor Philips 20ct LED Penguin Baby Christmas lights are only $32.

Angela Lang/CNET Right now you can get up to $700 off the iPhone 12 when you switch to Verizon and trade in your old phone. The trade-in offer can also get you up to $550 off the Galaxy S20 5G.

