PS5 restocks The Mandalorian recap Arecibo telescope will be demolished Black Friday for streaming devices Google Doodle for Benoit Mandelbrot Amazon's Black Friday deals Black Friday AirPods deals
Black Friday 2020 Apple AirPods sale: $190 AirPods Pro, regular AirPods $129, and many more

Great deal today, better one at Walmart starting Nov. 25.

'Tis the season to start your holiday shopping! Black Friday deals are happening all month long! Apple AirPods are the go-to wireless headphones and Black Friday has some great deals on both the regular ones and Pros. Are you looking to buy AirPod headphones this year, for yourself or as a holiday gift? We've selected a few of the best AirPod deals for you or for a gift for that special someone this year.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Woot has the AirPods Pro for $190, the lowest price on record.

The real headliner, however, is the AirPods Pro dropping to $169 at Walmart starting Nov. 25. That beats the lowest price we've seen by $21, and beats the Apple Store price by a whopping $80. Standard AirPods, meanwhile, were down to an all-time low of $99 at Amazon, Costco and Walmart, but they have returned to $129. That's still $30 less than the full price at the Apple Store.

AirPods pricing 2020

Model Apple Store price Best price right now Best price (all-time)
AirPods Pro $249 $190 $190 ($169 soon)
AirPods $159 $129 $99
AirPods with wireless charging case $199 $160 $140


Our advice? Seek out the AirPods Pro at $190 or less, and the standard AirPods at $100 or less. If they're not at those prices now, wait for those deals to return.

Black Friday 2020 sales and deals

AirPods Pro: $190 now, $169 soon

The AirPods Pro briefly dropped as low as $190 during Prime Day sales at Woot, but that instantly sold out. That deal is back today (Nov. 18), and they have been otherwise selling between $195 and $200 at Amazon and other retailers since mid-October. But savvy shoppers will hold out until Nov. 25, when Walmart will be selling them for $169 (and hopefully sparking a new price war). Read our AirPods Pro review.

AirPods with wired charging case: $129

Walmart came in strong to the early Black Friday sale game by marking down the AirPods to $99 -- the lowest price ever. That was matched by Amazon and (with membership) at Costco and Sam's Club. The deal has expired for now, but we'd expect it to return later in the season. Read our AirPods review.

AirPods with wireless charging case: $160

Personally, I would either get the cheaper AirPods or the AirPods Pro. But if you're really a zealot for wireless charging, know that you can get the standard AirPods with a wireless charging case for $160, which is a $39 savings versus the Apple Store price.

