Black Friday 2020 AirPod deals: AirPods Pro dropping to $169 soon, standard AirPods now at $119

Apple AirPods are the go-to wireless headphones for iPhones and iPads. Black Friday sales have been delivering on both the regular ones and Pros. Are you looking to buy AirPods this year, for yourself or as a holiday gift? We've selected a few of the best AirPod deals.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, , the lowest price on record.

The real headliner, however, is the AirPods Pro dropping to $169 at Walmart starting Nov. 25. That beats the lowest price we've seen by $21, and beats the Apple Store price by a whopping $80. Standard AirPods, meanwhile, were down to an all-time low of $99 at Amazon, Costco and Walmart, but they have returned to $119. That's still $40 less than the full price at the Apple Store.

AirPods pricing 2020 Model Apple Store price Best price right now Best price (all-time) AirPods Pro $249 $190 $190 ($169 soon) AirPods $159 $119 $99 AirPods with wireless charging case $199 $150 $140



Our advice? Seek out the AirPods Pro at $190 or less, and the standard AirPods at $100 or less. If they're not at those prices now, wait for those deals to return.

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods Pro are selling for $190 at Woot, but that deal has been appearing and disappearing over the last few weeks. They've been otherwise selling between $195 and $200 at Amazon and other retailers since mid-October. But savvy shoppers will hold out until Nov. 25, when Walmart will be selling them for $169 (and hopefully sparking a new price war). Read our AirPods Pro review.

Walmart came in strong to the early Black Friday sale game by marking down the AirPods to $99 -- the lowest price ever. That was matched by Amazon and (with membership) at Costco and Sam's Club. The deal has expired for now, but we'd expect it to return later in the season. Read our AirPods review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Personally, I would either get the cheaper AirPods or the AirPods Pro. But if you're really a zealot for wireless charging, know that you can get the standard AirPods with a wireless charging case for $150, which is a $49 savings versus the Apple Store price.

This article is frequently updated to reflect current pricing.