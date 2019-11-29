CNET

Yeesh, if you purchased this a few days ago for $26, move along, nothing to see here. Because this today-only Black Friday deal is even better. While supplies last, the Tribit XSound Go portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker is just $19.49, no promo code needed. It normally sells for $33, already a pretty stellar deal. But this is the lowest price I've ever seen. (Actually, a bunch of Tribit speakers and headphones are on sale today, many at all-time-low prices.)

If you're a regular Cheapskate reader, you know that a Bluetooth speaker in this price range isn't uncommon. But the XSound Go is notable for a few reasons, not the least of which is that CNET has reviewed it -- and found it "an excellent mini speaker for the money."

For starters, it's fully waterproof. The IPX7 rating means it can actually survive being immersed in water -- so no problem if it accidentally falls in the pool or lake. (Just to be clear, though, it does not float.)

You also get pretty amazing battery life: up to 24 hours at medium volume. Just make sure to allow yourself a good 4 hours to fully recharge that battery.

Finally, there's sound quality. I haven't tested the XSound Go myself, but Carnoy put it through its paces. Verdict: very good overall, if a bit lacking in bass.

Tribit backs the speaker with an 18-month warranty, which is also above average for a product like this. This is easy to recommend at $33, but at $19.49? Cheapskate Seal of Approval, no question.

