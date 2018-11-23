Black Friday savings are in full swing at Walmart.com. The sales are on and we've doublechecked them with what's still on and what's selling out.
Updated: Deals and availability confirmed on Friday, Nov. 23 at 7 a.m. PT.
As you might expect from the world's biggest retailer, Walmart has a lot of deals. And now that its online sales are good to go, there are two ways you can grab them.
- Deals available online now: This includes many of Walmart's best deals like the $99 Google Home Hub, and deals available elsewhere, like the Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones.
- Black Friday deals available in-store only (now available as supplies last). It appears $100 40-inch TV and the $400 65-inch Roku TV are in-store only. The same is true of some phone deals, which Walmart says you'll need to visit the store to activate.
Scroll down to see a few of our favorite Walmart Black Friday deals, starting off with the ones available now -- and check out more deals in the slideshow below.
See the full Walmart Black Friday ad here
Walmart Black Friday sale prices available now
Google Home Hub, $99 (save $50)Brian Bennett/CNET
That's a whole 33 percent off the extremely handy Google Home Hub, which was just released. And it's got no camera, so it's a more comfortable bedroom and kitchen companion that other smart displays.
Save $40
Instant Pot 8-Quart Pressure Cooker for $59 (save $40)Instant Pot via Amazon
Update: As of Friday Nov. 23, 2 a.m. PT this item is displaying as out of stock, but we will update this article if that changes during the sale period.
Mate, who doesn't want to make soup in like 15 minutes? Discounted Instant Pots seem like they're everywhere this year, but this one is a whopping 8 quarts -- and it's $10 cheaper than many rival deals, too.
Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, $99 (save $50)Sarah Tew/CNET
The Bose SoundSport earphones are already reasonably priced, $50 off makes them well worth a look.
Google Home Mini for $25 (half price)Chris Monroe/CNET
Amazon doesn't sell Google Assistant products because they directly compete with its Alexa-powered Echo speakers. And while this great half-price deal on the Google Home Mini is widely available almost everywhere else, it'll be available earliest online at Walmart.
Retro Arcade Machine (Street Fighter 2 or Galaga), $249 (save $50)Sarah Tew/CNET
Who wouldn't want an arcade machine in their house?
It's only $50 off, but $249 isn't too bad for a buildable Galaga or Street Fighter 2 machine!
Note that as of Friday at 6:41 a.m. PT, Walmart noted this machine as being low in stock. We'll update should the availability of this deal change.
Xbox One S Minecraft bundle for $199 (save $100)Tania Gonzalez/CNET
This bundle pulls together a 1TB Xbox One S with Minecraft, the megapopular building game that's suitable for all ages.
Xbox One X for $399 (save $100)Josh Miller
Want the more powerful Xbox One X? It's available for $100 off, too. This console delivers a full 4K gaming experience, and it plays 4K Blu-rays, too (the similarly priced PS4 Pro can't do that).
Note that you can also get the Xbox One S or One X with some other, newer games by paying just $20 or $30 more. That's still a net savings, because you'd likely be paying $60 for these games if purchased separately.
Xbox One S bundles for $229 at Walmart:See the Forza Horizon 4 bundle
See NBA 2K19 bundle
See Battlefield V bundle
Xbox One X bundles for $420 at Walmart (see price in cart):See the PUBG bundle
Xbox One X bundles for $429 at Walmart:
See the NBA 2K19 bundle
Deals available in-store only starting on Thanksgiving, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. ET
That price is not a misprint
65-inch 4K smart Roku TV: $398 (in store only)Sarah Tew/CNET
Update: As of Friday, Nov. 23 at 2 a.m. PT this item is displaying as low in stock, but we will update this article if that changes during the sale period.
This is an insane price on a big TV with Roku, the best smart TV system CNET has ever tested. Walmart's ad says the TV is either the TCL 65S4 or the Sharp LC‑65Q7300U. We haven't reviewed either model directly, but TCL tells us it has "similar form and function" to the S405 we reviewed in 2017 (pictured), which costs roughly $350 more at 65 inches.
iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus: $400 gift cardSarah Tew/CNET
From the cheapest TV to the most expensive iPhones... of last year. You'll pay full price for the iPhone X, iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, but a $400 gift card (that's four Insignia 40-inch TVs!) is hard to pass up if you're a frequent Walmart shopper. You'll need to activate through AT&T, Sprint or Verizon.
This deal is in-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m.
iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: $300 gift cardJosh Miller/CNET
Wait, you want a new iPhone? That'll cost you even more, and net a lower-value gift card. But if you get the cheaper XR ($750) it's a solid deal and might be worth heading to Walmart to make it happen.
This deal is in-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m.
Samsung Galaxy S9, Note 9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus: $300 gift cardJosh Miller/CNET
Similar deal where you have to pay full price in-store, but with a cheaper phone. The S9 from 2018 starts at $650, while the S8 models from 2017 are even cheaper. If you're not wedded to the iPhone, these Samsungs are pretty sweet bargains with the gift card.
This deal is in-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m.
Cheapest. 40-inch TV. Ever.
40-inch Hisense 1080p TV: $99 (in store only)Walmart
Neither have we reviewed this Hisense (model 40EU3000), but we're guessing its image quality is on the bottom end of "acceptable," at best. But this is the lowest price we've ever seen for a 40-inch TV. Just last year we were excited about 32-inch TVs for $99. Insanity.
(Note: We've just discovered this is sadly in store only.)
