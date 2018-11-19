Esto también se puede leer en español.

Black Friday 2018 Sprint deals: Free iPhone XR, $100 iPad, free $500 LG TV with LG V40

Sprint will also cut you a break on the Galaxy S9 and Note 9, and shaves $100 off the Apple Watch 4.

Sprint's Black Friday deals have arrived, bringing with them some sizable discounts on iPhones and Samsung phones, the Apple Watch, LG V40 phone (how about a free TV bundle worth $500?) and a gaggle of smart speakers. These deals are best for existing customers, and unlike some offers from big retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and Target, offers are contingent on specific service plans. Make sure you also check out Sprint's holiday site for further details.

Sprint's offers run from Nov. 21 until Dec. 2. Here we go!

More Back Friday phone deals

Free iPhone XR: When you lease an iPhone X, XR, XS or XS Max. Requires two new lines of service or one new and one upgrade. Savings applied through bill credits.

Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus and Galaxy Note 9 for $5, $10, $20 per month (respectively): With Sprint Flex Lease plan. Offer ends Dec. 2. Credit applied within two bills.

iPhone 7 for $100: Over 24 monthly payments. Offer ends Dec. 2. Credit applied within two bills.

Buy LG V40, get a free LG TV (worth $500): Lease the LG V40 phone for $20 per month with Sprint Flex, and take home LG's 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Offer ends Dec. 2. V40 phone requires an 18 month lease and new activation; credits applied within two bills. The TV ships up to 8 weeks after approved online registration.

$100 off Apple Watch Series 4 and 3: You'll receive $4.17 in monthly credit, applied within two bills. The offer requires a 24 month payment plan and qualifying service plan.

iPad 2018 for $100 when you lease a new iPhone: This is the 2018 model (32GB); the same bill credit deal as above applies.

Bluetooth and smart speaker deals:

  • Harman Kardon Astra speaker for $200 (save $100)
  • Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 5 for $200 (Save $280)
  • JBL Link 300 smart speaker for $125 (save $75)
  • JBL Link 20 smart speaker for $100 (save $50)
  • JBL Link 10 smart speaker for $80 (save $50)
  • JBL Flip 4 waterproof bluetooth speaker for $60 (save $40)
