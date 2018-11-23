Black Friday 2018 sound bars deals available now: Vizio for $110, Polk with Alexa for $200

Sarah Tew/CNET

Got your eyes set on a new TV for Black Friday, eh? So what about your ears?

The biggest sales of the year are happening now, including the best prices on not just massive 4K HDR televisions, but also on bass-blasting Dolby Digital wireless subwoofer sound bars. From Vizio to Polk to, yes, Sonos, you'll see prices that outdo anything so far this year.

The best part? Most of the prices on our favorite 'bars are available now.

Before we get to the deals, keep in mind:

Terms of the deals vary, so where possible we've listed when and where to get the sale price from each retailer.



The deals below are current as of Nov. 23 at 1:30 p.m. PT , and include Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Amazon, and other major retailers.



, and include Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Amazon, and other major retailers. CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.



Deals available now (updated Friday, Nov. 23 at 1:30 p.m. PT)

Polk Command Bar: $199 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking to something truly up-to-date, the usually-$299 Polk Command Bar offers both HDMI and Alexa voice control. The sound bar is available for $100 off from now until Nov. 26. The Polk's excellent sonic performance -- especially compared to the similarly smart Sonos Beam -- only sweetens the deal. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Vizio SB3621n-E: $109 (save $40) Sarah Tew/CNET See? You really don't need to spend much. The SB3621n-E is a CNET Editor's Choice and until Nov. 26 it's a little more than a hundred bucks. Crazy recommendable at this price. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Vizio SB36512-F: $350 (save $150) It's only just arrived in stores, but Vizio's first Atmos sound bar is already on sale for Black Friday. At $350 at Best Buy it's almost the cheapest you're going to see a sound bar like this for a very long time. Sadly Costco's $300 deal and Best Buy's $350 offer are both now sold out. See at Best Buy Read CNET's first take

Klipsch R-10B: $300 (save $200) Sarah Tew The Klipsch R-10B debuted back in 2014 and while we fell in love with the sound -- it beat out our sentimental favorite, the Pioneer SP-SB23W -- we didn't love the $600 price tag. Now, the Klipsch is on sale for half price and is $100 cheaper than the Pioneer, making it enormously recommendable. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Samsung HW-N650: $280 (save $220) Sarah Tew/CNET Flutes and gaming. Two things that don't necessarily go together, unless you're talking about the Samsung HW-N650 sound bar. This gamer-friendly speaker features a series of a holes across the top to make left-right panning more seamless. We haven't tested the Samsung, but it's roughly half-price right now at $280 and it includes HDMI connectivity and a subwoofer. This item is currently sold out at Best Buy. See at Best Buy Read CNET's first take

Polk Signa S2: $150 (save $50) polk The Polk Signa S2 updates one of our favorite budget bars with HDMI capability, and it will be on sale until Nov. 26 at $50 off. See at Best Buy Read CNET's first take

Q Acoustics M4: $300 (save $40) Sarah Tew/CNET If you want to keep things simple, the Q Acoustics Media 4 offers excellent sound quality and an elegant look. It's $40 off at Amazon for Black Friday. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Bose Solo 5 $199 (save $50) Bose The Bose Solo 5 is the company's most inexpensive sound bar, and it's now available for $50 off. It offers multiple inputs including optical and coaxial audio input plus 3.5 mm aux input. We haven't reviewed the Solo 5. See at Bose

LG SK4D: $120 (save $160) We haven't reviewed the LG SK4D, but the company is fairly consistent when it comes to sound bars. $120 for a sound bar with a wireless sub? Sounds like a good deal. See at Best Buy





Sonos Beam: $350 (save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET If you want or already have a Sonos system and want to add a sound bar, this is the one to get, not the best sounding but the best value. It adds HDMI connection and an easy setup, plus Alexa. Usually $400, it's on sale for $350 at Best Buy now. See at Best Buy Read CNET's review





Black Friday 2018 deals in each category



Black Friday 2018 deals for specific devices

Black Friday 2018 deals by store

Black Friday 2018: CNET's complete coverage