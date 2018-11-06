Black Friday 2018 smart home deals: Half-priced Echo Dot, $99 Google Home Hub and more

November is a time of tradition: colder weather, football, turkey feasts with friends and family -- and, of course, scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals. And, sure enough, here you are!

Presuming it's deals on smart home gadgets that you're after, you've come to the right place. They've been some of the hottest Black Friday sellers in recent years, especially now that big names like Amazon and Google are essentially all-in on the connected home. Expect more of the same in 2018.

To that end, here's a running list of all the upcoming deals we've spotted thus far. We've gotten a good look at the smart home deals we should expect to see from Amazon and Target, but we're sure to see see savings at outlets like Walmart, Best Buy, Home Depot, and more in the coming days, too. As soon as we see anything, we'll update this page, so keep it bookmarked.

And remember the usual caveats: Most of these deals won't actually be live until Black Friday, and CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Got it? Good. Now let's get to the deals:

Save $30 Amazon Echo (2nd gen) for $69 Ian Knighton/CNET Amazon's fleet of Alexa-enabled smart speakers goes on sale starting Thanksgiving Day, and that includes a $30 discount on Alexa's flagship, the 2nd-gen Amazon Echo. That discount brings the price down to $69, more than $100 less than the original Echo originally sold for. That price looks like it'll be available elsewhere, too, including at Target. $69.00 at Amazon Read the CNET Review

Save $26 Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $24 Tyler Lizenby/CNET Amazon has a relatively aggressive discount in store for the new, third-gen Echo Dot, too. At just $24, you'll be able to get it for more than half off (and a dollar cheaper than its rival, the Google Home Mini, which I'm sure is just a coincidence). And yep, like a lot of these Echo deals, you'll find the same price if you shop at Target. $24.00 at Amazon Read the CNET Review

Save $10 Amazon Echo Dot (2nd gen) for $20 Ian Knighton/CNET Amazon already cut the price of the last-gen Echo Dot down to $30 when the new one came out last month, but the company is marking it down by another $10 for Black Friday, bringing the price all the way down to $20. I don't know why you wouldn't just pay the extra $4 for this year's model, which offers a noticeable uptick in sound quality, but hey, maybe you're just going to connect the thing to an external audio setup anyway. In that case, this might be the deal for you. $19.00 at Amazon Read the CNET Review

Save $50 Amazon Echo Show (2nd gen) for $180 Tyler Lizenby/CNET If you'd like an Alexa device that comes with a touchscreen, then the 2nd-gen Echo Show is your newest option. You can save $50 on it on Black Friday. $179.99 at Amazon Read the CNET Review

Save $40 Amazon Echo Spot for $90 Another Alexa touchscreen option: the semi-spherical Amazon Echo Spot, which might rightly claim to be the smartest-ever alarm clock. You can score it for $90 on Black Friday, a savings of $40. $89.99 at Amazon Read the CNET Review

Save $40 Amazon Echo Plus (2nd gen) for $110 Chris Monroe/CNET Also $40 off: the just-released, second-gen Amazon Echo Plus, which you'll be able to get for $110 for Black Friday. It takes the Echo and adds a slight improvement in sound quality, plus a built-in temperature sensor and a Zigbee radio that can connect directly with things like smart lights and smart locks. $109.99 at Amazon Read the CNET Review

Save $50 Google Home Hub for $99 Chris Monroe/CNET It's only been out for less than a month, but that didn't stop Google from discounting its new voice-activated touchscreen by fifty bucks for Black Friday. Small but mighty, the Home Hub's Google Assistant smarts are a great fit for your kitchen countertop, and you'll be able to score one for just $99 at Target later this month, which is $80 less than what you'll pay on Black Friday for its rival, the Amazon Echo Show. $99.00 at Target Read the CNET Review

Save $25 Google Home Mini for $25 Chris Monroe/CNET Meanwhile, the Google Home Mini smart speaker gets a Black Friday discount, too. Target has it listed for $25, and we expect to see it on sale elsewhere, as well. $25.00 at Target Read the CNET Review

Save $50 Google Home for $79 Tyler Lizenby/CNET Prefer a smart speaker with a little more oomph? The full-size Google Home gets a Black Friday deal, too, with a $50 discount bringing the price down to $79. $79.00 at Target Read the CNET Review

Save $150 iRobot Roomba 890 for $350 iRobot Target has a bunch of vacuums and robot vacuums marked down for Black Friday, but the biggest discount we're seeing is the $150 you can save on an app-enabled Roomba 890. That discount brings the price down to $350, which is about as low as we've ever seen a smart Roomba sell for. $349.00 at Target See it on CNET

Save $70 Nest Cam Indoor for $129 Tyler Lizenby/CNET Nest's lineup of smart security cameras are all pretty solid picks, but they don't come cheap. Fortunately, you'll be able to score a pretty sizable $70 discount on the original Nest Cam Indoor at Target this Black Friday, bringing the cost down to $129. It's not the newest model, but it's still a worthy pick, especially at this price. $129.00 at Target Read the CNET Review

Save $70 Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd gen) for $179 Tyler Lizenby/CNET Nest's smart thermostat is basically an icon of the smart home at this point. If you've been holding out for the right price to make the upgrade in your own smart home, then perhaps this $70 Black Friday discount from Target will do the trick. $179.00 at Target Read the CNET Review

Save $30 Nest Thermostat E for $139 Chris Monroe/CNET It isn't discounted by quite as much, but the plastic-bodied Nest Thermostat E costs less than the stainless steel Nest to begin with, and it's just as smart. $139.00 at Target Read the CNET Review

Save $20 Nest Protect Smoke Detector for $99 Tyler Lizenby/CNET It's not the biggest doorbuster I've ever seen (especially for a piece of tech that's been out for a few years now), but hey, here's Nest's smart smoke detector marked down by $20. $99.00 at Target Read the CNET Review

FREE $50 GIFT CARD Buy a Philips Hue White and Color Starter Kit, get a free $50 Target Gift Card It isn't marked down, but if you buy a four-bulb Philips Hue White and Color Starter Kit from Target this Black Friday, the retailer will throw in a free $50 gift card. If you were so inclined, you could turn around and use that card to pick up a bonus bulb for your new setup. $199.00 at Target Read the CNET Review

Read more: Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Read more: How to save even more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday