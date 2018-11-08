Black Friday 2018 sales starting earlier than ever at Best Buy and Walmart

Walmart

This year, Black Friday will get started early. Like, on Thursday.

You may want to experiment with a Thanksgiving lunch instead of Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 22. Best Buy and Walmart have both announced that their in-store Black Friday sales will kick off on the evening of Thanksgiving Day.

Best Buy will open its stores from 5 p.m. local time on Nov. 21 -- again, that's Thanksgiving Day -- and close up at 1 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 23. That will give shoppers an opportunity to head home for a few hours of sleep before Best Buy reopens its stores at 8 a.m.

Taking a slightly more conservative stance, Walmart will wait until 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving to open its doors, two hours earlier than last year. Free coffee and Christmas cookies will be available to the brave souls who show up -- though most of Walmart's Black Friday deals will come online a few hours later, at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 21.

