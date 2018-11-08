Black Friday 2018 sales starting earlier than ever at Best Buy and Walmart

This year, Black Friday will get started early. Like, on Thursday.
You may want to experiment with a Thanksgiving lunch instead of Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 22. Best Buy and Walmart have both announced that their in-store Black Friday sales will kick off on the evening of Thanksgiving Day.
Best Buy will open its stores from 5 p.m. local time on Nov. 21 -- again, that's Thanksgiving Day -- and close up at 1 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 23. That will give shoppers an opportunity to head home for a few hours of sleep before Best Buy reopens its stores at 8 a.m.
Walmart is open all day Thanksgiving and will kick off its Black Friday deals on Thursday at 6 p.m. local time --two hours earlier than last year. Free coffee and Christmas cookies will be available to the brave souls who show up -- though most of Walmart's Black Friday deals will come online the evening before, at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 21.
First published Nov. 8.
Update, Nov. 8: Adds corrected information about Walmart's store hours on Nov. 21 and 22.
