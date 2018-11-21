Black Friday 2018: Get Call of Duty Black Ops 4 for $37

Activision

Before there was Fortnite, another online shooter reigned supreme: Call of Duty. The series has been a big name in multiplayer gaming for well over a decade, and it's still going strong. Not only has Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the latest in the series, broken sales records, it also introduced its own take on the battle royale craze with its new Blackout mode.

And if you want in on that action, today is the cheapest it's ever been -- for 24 hours starting at 3 p.m. PT on Wednesday and ending on at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday, Walmart will be selling Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $37. Originally $60, it's widely available for $45 on console.

For a game that came out barely a month ago, that's a steal.

Unfortunately, this promotion doesn't seem to include the PC version of the game. Blizzard's Battle.net is running its own discount on the game, but it's not quite as good of a deal, starting at $48 for the base game.

Still, if you game on PC and have been looking for an excuse to jump into the new Call of Duty game, this is it.

