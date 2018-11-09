Black Friday 2018 bargains at Best Buy available now: Apple, Windows PCs, headphones and more

Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday deals have been revealed and there some good ones, including many you can get right now.

The massive retailer's early sale runs now through Sunday, November 11, and includes discounts on Apple iPads and Mac computers, Windows PCs including Microsoft Surface, and some of our favorite headphones.

Keep in mind:

The deals were available at BestBuy.com at the time of this writing, but could sell out at any time.



While some of these products are from 2018, be aware that some of the products that are discounted are older models.



To the deals!

Save $360 Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3-inch (Core m3/128GB) with keyboard: $600 (save $360) Sarah Tew/CNET The latest Surface Pro tablet is a full-on laptop replacement, especially when the keyboard case is included. Its Core m3 processor isn't the fastest, but should be plenty for light duty. See at Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 6 review

Save $180 HP Pavilion x360 14-inch with Intel Core i5: $549 Best Buy Looking for a bigger laptop? This deal offers faster components including a Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD behind a 14-inch screen. If you can wait till Black Friday, Walmart has the x360 with a 15-inch screen, slower core i3 processor and a bigger and 1TB drive for $500. Meanwhile Sam's Club members get an even better deal on the 15-incher with a Core i5/15-inch/1TB drive for $500 (Nov. 10 only). See at Best Buy HP Pavilion x360 review

Save $50 Jabra Elite Active 65t: $120 Sarah Tew/CNET Our favorite alternative truly wireless headphones to the Apple Airpod, these Jabras sound better, fit better and are simply better in a lot of ways. And this is one of the best prices we've seen. See at Best Buy Jabra Elite Active 65t review





Save $110 Ring Doorbell 2 + Amazon Echo Dot 3rd gen: $140 Best Buy Normally $250 for both, this bundle lets you live the dream of voice-controlled door security. Purchase the Ring 2 doorbell and Best Buy will add the newest Dot (a $50 value) to your cart automatically, for free. See at Best Buy Ring Video Doorbell 2 review

Save $100 Apple iPad 2018, 128GB: $329 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET It's the large-capacity size of the best new tablet available, unless you count the super-expensive new iPad Pro. But since that thing starts at $800, this one is a much better value. See at Best Buy Apple iPad (9.7-inch, 2018) review

Save $150 Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2018): $1,150 Sarah Tew/CNET Discounts on Apple's laptops are rare, especially the newest versions. The 2018 model is as rock-solid as its predecessors and this price offers an eighth-gen Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory and 128GB flash storage. See at Best Buy Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch preview

Save $250 Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch (2018): $2,150 Sarah Tew/CNET The latest MacBook Pro 15-inch laptop delivers the serious computing muscle that power users and creative pros crave. This price offers the Mac touch bar, an Intel core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, AMD Radeon Pro 555X graphics and a 256GB SSD. See at Best Buy Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (15-inch, 2018) review

Save $50 Ultimate Ears Megaboom: $100 The Megaboom came out in 2015 and has been replaced, but this is still a great deal on a big-sounding indoor/outdoor Bluetooth speaker (in charcoal black). See at Best Buy UE Megaboom review

Save $30 Crock-Pot Express Crock 6-quart multi-cooker: $50 Tyler Lizenby/CNET It's not an Instant Pot, but this competing cooker is a better choice for beginners according to our review. And the savings is no crock. See at Best Buy Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker review





More deals starting Thanksgiving Day, 5 p.m.

Beyond the deals available now, Best Buy is also reserving plenty of sale prices for Black Friday proper, which begins in stores at 5 pm Thanksgiving day. Here's a peek.

