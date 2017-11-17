CNET también está disponible en español.

Check out the best Black Friday Xbox One deals

We scoured the depths of the internet to find all the best Black Friday deals for all your Xbox needs.

There are lots of deals on the Xbox One S, but sadly none for the Xbox One X.

Black Friday is closer than you think and retailers have already begun sharing the deals they will be offering on Xbox. Let's be clear right up front: We haven't see any Black Friday deals for the Xbox One X and most likely won't. But we did find plenty of great discounts on the Xbox One S, controllers and games.

Editors' Note: Black Friday links won't show discounted prices until they are live. We'll update this article with more deals as they are posted.

It's a good year to want an Xbox One S. The console will be on sale on Black Friday for $190.

Xbox One S 500GB consoles

The most common discount is an Xbox One S 500GB console for $189 or $190. Some retailers like Target and Kohls also include a store gift card with the purchase. Check out the deals below:

Best Buy -- $190

Jet -- $190

Kohls -- $190, includes $45 Kohls gift card

Microsoft Store -- $189, includes a free Ubisoft game and one-month Xbox Game Pass

Newegg -- $190

Sam's Club -- $190

Target -- $190, includes $25 Target gift card

Toys R Us -- $190

Walmart -- $189

If you need a console and a game, check out all the deals on Xbox One S bundles.

Bundles

If you are looking for both a game and console, several stores and websites are offering discounts on bundles. Each one is a little different:

Best Buy -- $230 Xbox One S 500GB Madden 18 bundle

Costco -- $220 Xbox One S 500GB bundle, includes two controllers and three-month Game Pass

Costco -- $300 Xbox One S 500GB sports bundle, includes two controllers, Madden 18, NBA 2K18, three-month Xbox Game Pass

Kohls -- $330 Xbox One S 1TB Halo Wars two bundle, includes game and two controllers

Microsoft Store -- $50 off Xbox One S 500GB or 1TB bundles

Microsoft Store -- $249 Xbox One S starter bundle, includes two free games, three-month Xbox Game Pass and three-month Xbox Live Gold membership

Microsoft Store -- $369 Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft bundle, includes Minecraft digital download, Minecraft Creeper controller, vertical stand, two free games and one-month Xbox Game Pass

Walmart -- $50 off any Xbox One S bundle

Xbox One controllers will be discounted up to $20 off.

Controllers

Black Friday is always a great time to get an extra controller or upgrade the current one you have. Here are some of the best deals on select Xbox One controllers:

Best Buy -- $40

Microsoft Store -- Up to $20 off

Target -- $40

Toys R Us -- Up to $20 off

Walmart -- $39

Games

There are plenty of game deals to be had. Walmart has the best deals with games starting at $9. Here are the offerings:

Best Buy -- Select games will be $15-$40 including titles like Assassin's Creed Origins, Gears Of War 4, Madden NFL 18, Need For Speed Payback and Red Dead Redemption.

Microsoft Store -- Select games will be 50 percent off including titles like Assassin's Creed Origins, Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition, Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition, Madden NFL 18, Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition and Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack - The New Order/The Old Blood.

Target -- Select games will be $15-$45 including titles like Forza Motorsport 7, Madden NFL 18, Minecraft Story Mode: The Complete Adventure, Sims 4, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, WWE 2K18. Lego Dimensions Starter Pack will be 50 percent off.

Toys R Us -- Select games will be $20-$45 including titles like Assassin's Creed Origins, Call of Duty: WWII, FIFA 18, Middle-earth: Shadow of War and South Park: The Fractured But Whole. Skylanders Starter Packs and Lego Dimensions Starter Pack will be 50 percent off.

Walmart -- Select games will be $9-$59 including titles like Battlefield 1 Revolution, Call Of Duty: WWII, Fallout 4, Halo Wars 2 and NBA 2K18.

If your are looking for Black Friday deals on Nintendo and PlayStation, check out our article on Black Friday gaming deals.

