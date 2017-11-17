Sarah Tew/CNET

Black Friday is closer than you think and retailers have already begun sharing the deals they will be offering on Xbox. Let's be clear right up front: We haven't see any Black Friday deals for the Xbox One X and most likely won't. But we did find plenty of great discounts on the Xbox One S, controllers and games.

Editors' Note: Black Friday links won't show discounted prices until they are live. We'll update this article with more deals as they are posted.

Xbox One S 500GB consoles

The most common discount is an Xbox One S 500GB console for $189 or $190. Some retailers like Target and Kohls also include a store gift card with the purchase. Check out the deals below:

Best Buy -- $190

Jet -- $190

Kohls -- $190, includes $45 Kohls gift card

Microsoft Store -- $189, includes a free Ubisoft game and one-month Xbox Game Pass

Newegg -- $190

Sam's Club -- $190

Target -- $190, includes $25 Target gift card

Toys R Us -- $190

Walmart -- $189

Bundles

If you are looking for both a game and console, several stores and websites are offering discounts on bundles. Each one is a little different:

Best Buy -- $230 Xbox One S 500GB Madden 18 bundle

Costco -- $220 Xbox One S 500GB bundle, includes two controllers and three-month Game Pass

Costco -- $300 Xbox One S 500GB sports bundle, includes two controllers, Madden 18, NBA 2K18, three-month Xbox Game Pass

Kohls -- $330 Xbox One S 1TB Halo Wars two bundle, includes game and two controllers

Microsoft Store -- $50 off Xbox One S 500GB or 1TB bundles

Microsoft Store -- $249 Xbox One S starter bundle, includes two free games, three-month Xbox Game Pass and three-month Xbox Live Gold membership

Microsoft Store -- $369 Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft bundle, includes Minecraft digital download, Minecraft Creeper controller, vertical stand, two free games and one-month Xbox Game Pass

Walmart -- $50 off any Xbox One S bundle

Controllers

Black Friday is always a great time to get an extra controller or upgrade the current one you have. Here are some of the best deals on select Xbox One controllers:

Best Buy -- $40

Microsoft Store -- Up to $20 off

Target -- $40

Toys R Us -- Up to $20 off

Walmart -- $39

Games

There are plenty of game deals to be had. Walmart has the best deals with games starting at $9. Here are the offerings:

Best Buy -- Select games will be $15-$40 including titles like Assassin's Creed Origins, Gears Of War 4, Madden NFL 18, Need For Speed Payback and Red Dead Redemption.

Microsoft Store -- Select games will be 50 percent off including titles like Assassin's Creed Origins, Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition, Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition, Madden NFL 18, Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition and Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack - The New Order/The Old Blood.

Target -- Select games will be $15-$45 including titles like Forza Motorsport 7, Madden NFL 18, Minecraft Story Mode: The Complete Adventure, Sims 4, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, WWE 2K18. Lego Dimensions Starter Pack will be 50 percent off.

Toys R Us -- Select games will be $20-$45 including titles like Assassin's Creed Origins, Call of Duty: WWII, FIFA 18, Middle-earth: Shadow of War and South Park: The Fractured But Whole. Skylanders Starter Packs and Lego Dimensions Starter Pack will be 50 percent off.

Walmart -- Select games will be $9-$59 including titles like Battlefield 1 Revolution, Call Of Duty: WWII, Fallout 4, Halo Wars 2 and NBA 2K18.

