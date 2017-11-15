Black Friday. It's nearly here, and that means big deals on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo at all the usual suspects: GameStop, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and more.

But you don't want to dig through giant lists of deals at every single retailer, right? That's what this guide is for.

Here, we're highlighting just the very biggest, best console and video game deals we've seen so far. Less browsing, more playing. Yes? Let's go!

Note: We'll be adding a whole bunch of games to this list soon -- figuring out which ones are really discounts isn't a quick process. Retailer links won't show discounted prices until Black Friday deals go live. Oh, and we'll be adding deals from GameStop and Amazon as they become available.

PlayStation 4 for $200

Let's start with a bang. Practically every major electronics retailer will sell the PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB for just $200 -- a full $100 less than you'd have typically paid previously.

Here's where you can get it for that price on 11/23 or 11/24, and a few other wrinkles to look out for:

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like any retailer will offer the souped-up PlayStation 4 Pro at a discount.

Xbox One S for $190

Not to be outdone, Microsoft is discounting the Xbox One S 500GB (not to be confused with the powered-up Xbox One X) to $190.

That's not as big a discount as the PlayStation, since you've been able to find Xbox One S bundles for $250 for many months now, particularly since Microsoft made that price cut official in June. And it appears the $190 price won't always include a free game.

But many retailers are sweetening the pot even further with a wide variety of offers. Here are the ones we've spotted:

Much like the lack of PS4 Pro deals, we're not seeing any deals on the more powerful Xbox One X.

Nintendo

Nintendo 2DS Zelda Edition for $80

So... Nintendo isn't really discounting any of its consoles this Black Friday. (You might be able to actually find the Nintendo Switch for its normal $300 price, but it won't be cheaper.)

That said, this limited-edition Nintendo 2DS handheld, with a pre-installed copy of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (typically $40 by its lonesome), sounds like a pretty killer present for a young gamer this holiday, especially since they won't need to spend any time downloading it on Christmas morning. It's new for Black Friday this year.

Just note that you'll need to go for a pricier New Nintendo 2DS XL (or New 3DS XL) for compatibility with certain games.

Walmart, Best Buy and Target are also all advertising that the Nintendo Switch will be in stock for Black Friday, in limited quantities.

PlayStation VR and Oculus Rift

Virtual reality is getting even deeper discounts this Black Friday, on top of the previous price cuts we've seen. You can nab a PlayStation VR bundle for $100 off, and the Oculus Rift + Touch bundle is $50 cheaper.

Here's where to get it:

PlayStation VR

Oculus Rift

Gamepads and more

Need an extra wireless gamepad? Practically every retailer under the sun will sell you a Sony DualShock 4 (for your PS4) or an Xbox One Wireless Controller for $40 -- which is between $5 and $20 less than you'd pay previously, depending on whether you typically wait for sales.

So many retailers are offering that deal I won't bother to link them, but for the sake of convenience here's Amazon (PS4, XB1).

Here are some other accessories that might pique your interest, though:

