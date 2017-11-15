Black Friday. It's nearly here, and that means big deals on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo at all the usual suspects: GameStop, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and more.
But you don't want to dig through giant lists of deals at every single retailer, right? That's what this guide is for.
Here, we're highlighting just the very biggest, best console and video game deals we've seen so far. Less browsing, more playing. Yes? Let's go!
Note: We'll be adding a whole bunch of games to this list soon -- figuring out which ones are really discounts isn't a quick process. Retailer links won't show discounted prices until Black Friday deals go live. Oh, and we'll be adding deals from GameStop and Amazon as they become available.
PlayStation 4 for $200
Let's start with a bang. Practically every major electronics retailer will sell the PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB for just $200 -- a full $100 less than you'd have typically paid previously.
Here's where you can get it for that price on 11/23 or 11/24, and a few other wrinkles to look out for:
- $190 at Costco (according to BestBlackFriday.com)
- $200 at Jet.com (starting 11/19 at 12:01a.m. ET, ahead of other retailers)
- $200 at Kohl's (you get $60 in Kohl's Cash)
- $200 at Walmart
- $200 at Best Buy
- $200 at Target
- $200 at Newegg
- $200 at Toys R Us
- $200 at Sam's Club
- $290 at Costco.com (online-only; includes Call of Duty: World War II and Destiny 2 games)
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like any retailer will offer the souped-up PlayStation 4 Pro at a discount.
Xbox One S for $190
Not to be outdone, Microsoft is discounting the Xbox One S 500GB (not to be confused with the powered-up Xbox One X) to $190.
That's not as big a discount as the PlayStation, since you've been able to find Xbox One S bundles for $250 for many months now, particularly since Microsoft made that price cut official in June. And it appears the $190 price won't always include a free game.
But many retailers are sweetening the pot even further with a wide variety of offers. Here are the ones we've spotted:
- $190 at Microsoft Store (w/ free Ubisoft game, 1-month Xbox Game Pass)
- $250 at Microsoft Store (w/2 free games, 3-month Xbox Live Gold, 3-month Game Pass)
- $190 at Target (w/ free $25 Target giftcard)
- $190 at Kohl's (w/ $45 in Kohl's Cash)
- $190 at Walmart
- $190 at Best Buy
- $190 at Toys R Us
- $190 at Newegg
- $190 at Jet.com
- $190 at Sam's Club
- $220 at Costco (w/ extra controller, 3-month Xbox Game Pass)
- $300 at Costco.com (w/ extra controller, Madden 18, NBA 2K18, 3-month Xbox Game Pass)
- $370 at Microsoft Store (1TB Minecraft Limited Edition w/ 2 free games, 1-month Game Pass)
Much like the lack of PS4 Pro deals, we're not seeing any deals on the more powerful Xbox One X.
Nintendo 2DS Zelda Edition for $80
So... Nintendo isn't really discounting any of its consoles this Black Friday. (You might be able to actually find the Nintendo Switch for its normal $300 price, but it won't be cheaper.)
That said, this limited-edition Nintendo 2DS handheld, with a pre-installed copy of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (typically $40 by its lonesome), sounds like a pretty killer present for a young gamer this holiday, especially since they won't need to spend any time downloading it on Christmas morning. It's new for Black Friday this year.
Just note that you'll need to go for a pricier New Nintendo 2DS XL (or New 3DS XL) for compatibility with certain games.
Walmart, Best Buy and Target are also all advertising that the Nintendo Switch will be in stock for Black Friday, in limited quantities.
PlayStation VR and Oculus Rift
Virtual reality is getting even deeper discounts this Black Friday, on top of the previous price cuts we've seen. You can nab a PlayStation VR bundle for $100 off, and the Oculus Rift + Touch bundle is $50 cheaper.
Here's where to get it:
PlayStation VR
- $200 at Target (required PS Camera, optional PS Move controllers sold separately)
- $350 at Target (includes Skyrim VR, PS Camera, PS Move controllers)
- $350 at Best Buy (includes Skyrim VR, PS Camera, PS Move controllers)
- $350 at GameStop (includes Skyrim VR, PS Camera, PS Move controllers)
- $350 at Amazon (includes Skyrim VR, PS Camera, PS Move controllers)
- $350 at Walmart (includes Skyrim VR, PS Camera, PS Move controllers)
- $300 at Amazon (includes Gran Turismo Sport, PS Camera)
- $300 at Best Buy (includes Gran Turismo Sport, PS Camera)
- $300 at Target (includes Gran Turismo Sport, PS Camera)
- $300 at GameStop (includes Gran Turismo Sport, PS Camera)
- $300 at Walmart (includes Gran Turismo Sport, PS Camera)
Oculus Rift
Gamepads and more
Need an extra wireless gamepad? Practically every retailer under the sun will sell you a Sony DualShock 4 (for your PS4) or an Xbox One Wireless Controller for $40 -- which is between $5 and $20 less than you'd pay previously, depending on whether you typically wait for sales.
So many retailers are offering that deal I won't bother to link them, but for the sake of convenience here's Amazon (PS4, XB1).
Here are some other accessories that might pique your interest, though:
- Bose QC25 wired noise-canceling headphones for $180 at Microsoft Store (that's $120 off our favorite audio pick for VR headsets)
- Sony Gold Wireless Headset for $70 at Kohl's (plus $15 Kohl's Cash; normally $100)
- LucidSound LS20 headset for $40 at Toys R Us (normally $80)
- Thrustmaster T300 RS force-feedback steering wheel for $250 at Newegg (normally $400)
- Razer 4-piece keyboard, mouse, headset and mousepad bundle for $100 at Walmart (normally $200)
We'll be adding a big list of BF game deals to this post soon, so check back tomorrow!
Black Friday deals: See every Black Friday 2017 deal we've found so far.
Holiday Gift Guide: CNET's full gift guide, including dozens of products priced under $25, $50 and $100.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.