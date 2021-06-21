Prime Day deals Roku sale Father's Day Google Doodle Super Mario Game & Watch Father's Day How to use IRS tools for child tax credit
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Prime Day AirPods deals today: Apple AirPods at $100, AirPods Pro for $190

Prime Day is here, so grab some great deals on AirPods.

Listen
- 01:22
Deal
Savings
Price
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Amazon Prime Day has officially arrived, bringing huge savings on Apple's AirPods line. Right now, the standard AirPods have dropped to $100 at Amazon, while AirPods Pro are $190. That's within a buck of the all-time best price for AirPods and within $21 of the best AirPods Pro price. Needless to say, both are far better than what you'd pay if you walked into an Apple Store right now.

Prime Day 2021

Note that all of these headphones are compatible with Apple's new spatial audio features, but none of them will deliver the maximum quality of Apple's upcoming lossless audio format, which is too rich for the current Bluetooth wireless standard to handle. 

AirPods pricing 2021

Model Apple Store price Best price right now Best all-time price
AirPods Pro $249 $190 $169
AirPods $159 $100 $99
AirPods with wireless charging case $199 $150 $130
AirPods Max $549 $530 $499

AirPods Pro: $190

Save $59 vs. Apple Store price
Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple's AirPods Pro were briefly as low as $169 at Walmart and $170 at Amazon for Black Friday. More recently, the wireless headphones have been ping-ponging between $190 and $200. That's still $49 to $59 below the regular Apple Store price, which is a pretty decent AirPods deal.

Read our AirPods Pro review.

 

$190 at Amazon

AirPods with wired charging case: $100

Save $59 vs. Apple Store price

Walmart came in strong to the early Black Friday sale game by marking down the AirPods to $99 -- the lowest price ever. And now Amazon has more or less returned to that price for Prime Day, making it a great time to buy this model.

Read our AirPods review.

 

$100 at Amazon

AirPods with wireless charging case: $150

Save $49 vs. Apple Store price
Sarah Tew/CNET

The AirPods with the wireless charging case was briefly down to $130, which was very close to what you'd typically pay for the standard AirPods with a wired charging case. Now that their price is back up to $150, you're looking at a $30 to $50 bump from the AirPods with the wired case. It's debatable whether it's worth spending the extra dough, but that price still represents a $49 discount from the Apple Store price.

$150 at Amazon

AirPods Max: $530 (certain colors)

Save $20 vs. Apple Store price
David Carnoy/CNET

The latest and greatest Apple headphones were announced in December. These are full-size models, chock-full of high-end features like noise cancellation, spatial audio and easy integration with Apple devices. Yes, paying more for headphones than you would for a PS5 may sound crazy, but here's the crazier thing: They're actually kinda worth it, so long as you don't feel burned by their lack of support for full lossless audio. After months of being backordered, these headphones have seen their first markdowns in recent days: Some colors are $20 off at Amazon and other vendors.

Read our AirPods Max review.

 

$530 at Amazon

This article is updated frequently to reflect current pricing. 