Best pre-Black Friday deals you can get right now

It's no secret that "Black Friday" deals -- like Christmas decorations and pumpkin spice lattes -- seem to start earlier every year. But the upside of that is that you can cash in on some good bargains without peeking at your phone during Thanksgiving dinner or waiting in freezing temperatures for the doors to open at Best Buy.

To that end, we're collecting the best early deals here. We'll update the list as often as possible between now and Wednesday, November 22.

TCL 55S405 55-inch Roku 4K TV for $400 ($200 off): The HDR picture quality on this 4K TV isn't the best we've seen, but considering it offers a 55-inch 4K screen with the best-in-class Roku smart TV operating system, this TCL is an easy thumbs-up at the price.

Sony STR-DN1080 AV receiver for $400 ($200 off): With 6 4K-compliant HDMI inputs and built-in compatibility with Bluetooth, AirPlay and Chromecast streaming, we loved the sweet-sounding Atmos-capable AV receiver at $600. You can now find it almost everywhere for 33 percent less.

BeatsX for $100 ($50 off): They're not "true wireless" headphones like their cousin, the Apple AirPods, but with full noise-isolation and Lightning charging, the sweatproof BeatsX headphones are a steal at one-third off their normal retail price.

iPad Pro (10.5-inch, 64GB) for $500 ($150 off): Apple's entry-level iPad will be selling for just $250 at many retailers during the Black Friday weekend. But if you need the larger screen and stylus support of the Pro model, Micro Center is offering the 10.5-inch iPad for $150 off its normal price. The one catch: It's an in-store offer only.

More deals will be added here as we find them. Feel free to offer suggestions in the comments.

