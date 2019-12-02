Fancy cookware sets, Instant Pot accessories, meal kits and more Cyber Monday discounts

Anolon

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

We love a good Cyber Monday deal just as much as anyone. That's why we've rounded up some of the best kitchenware, food and wine sales we've seen thus far on the internet, in one easy-to-access place. For Cyber Monday, we're seeing tons of cookware sets and appliances at discounted prices, plus food, wine and coffee subscription services. We'll be updating this list regularly, so check back often to see what new food-forward and kitchen sales are happening throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Mealthy Transform any Mealthy or Instant Pot into an air fryer with the Mealthy CrispLid. (Chowhound's own executive editor is a fan; read her review here.) The device simply attaches to your electric pressure cooker -- allowing you to boil, crisp and air fry directly in your pot -- and comes with everything you need to operate an air fryer: a deep basket and five dehydrate settings.

Anolon Anolon is having plenty of Black Friday sales this season (you'll save $20 on roasters, $10 on frying pans and up to $50 on five-star favorites), but we're especially into saving $50 on all cookware sets, like this 15-piece professional cookware bundle that handily comes with two wooden spoons and a metal baking sheet.

Amazon These elegant copper pans from Lagostina will make you feel like you're working in a restaurant kitchen, thanks to their bright, shiny exterior. The 10-piece set is replete with two frying pans, two saucepans, one saute pan, one stockpot and four lids.

Blanc Creatives The kitchen and barware items from Blanc Creatives -- a handmade cookware line that never goes on sale -- is finally offering some discounts: From Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, you can get 15% off your total purchase (no promo code necessary). We're liking this fancy 11-inch skillet with a long, looped handle.

S'well From Nov. 27 through Dec. 3, S'well (the water bottle company) is offering 25% off all products on its site. Stock up on your favorite colors and water bottle sizes that are eco-friendly, like this traveler bottle, a perfect option for drinking coffee on the go. Just use code HOLIDAY19 at checkout.

Larq Larq -- the company building water purification systems in portable, self-cleaning bottles -- is having a Black Friday sale from Nov. 26 through Dec. 2. If you spend under $125, you'll receive 10% off, and anything above $125 will garner you 20% off. The classic Larq bottle comes in five colors, ranging from seaside mint to Himalayan pink.

GelPro For the chef who wants a rug in the kitchen but wants the added support underfoot, GelPro comfort rugs add a bit of comfort and style to your floor. The rugs come in a rainbow of colors and styles with GellyGrippers for non-slip traction, and for Black Friday are 30% off with free shipping; just use the code CYBER19.

Target Ready to make your own seltzer? From Nov. 27 through Dec. 2, Target is offering the beloved Sodastream for $50 (regularly priced at $90).

Trade Coffee Trade Coffee -- a direct-to-consumer coffee company that ships coffee beans from a wealth of roasters around the country -- is offering a deal for coffee lovers. From Nov. 29 through Dec. 2, you can save $60 on coffee beans. Six bags will get you $12 off, nine bags will knock off $18, 12 bags can save you $30 and 24 bags means $60 off.

Winc New shoppers can get 45% off Winc's wine subscriptions, where shipments of wine are curated just for you, from now until Dec. 7. A simple online quiz helps Winc determine your palate, so you'll always get wines you're bound to enjoy.

Thrive Market Thrive Market -- the online market for all things natural and organic at reduced prices -- has two deals going on. From Nov. 29 through Dec. 1, get up to 30% off on nearly 200 brands (including Bob's Red Mill and KIND) when you purchase a Thrive Market membership. And on Cyber Monday, you'll get 30% Thrive Cash back on all the products at Thrive Market Goods when purchasing a Thrive Market membership.

Sakara Sakara, the precooked meal delivery service that is 100% plant-based, organic, gluten-free and dairy-free, is having its only sale of the year. Everything on the site is 25% off, from the meal programs to super powders, supplements and snacks.

Brava Brava, the space-saving oven that sits on your counter, is offering $250 off its products (Brava items generally start around $1,095, but the current Black Friday and Cyber Monday price is $845 for the starter set). This kitchen appliance can bake, sear meats and dehydrate and air fry food, plus you can use your phone to monitor your food from wherever you are in your home.

Material Material is one of the very popular direct-to-consumer cookware brands. For Cyber Monday, Material is presenting a one-time offer of 25% off of everything on the site, like this essential set of kitchen tools and knives, plus sauce pans and cutting boards.

D'Artagnan Clear some space in your fridge for a slew of cured meats, olive oils and caviar from D'Artagnan, including foie gras and white truffle oil. Select Cyber Monday items are 30% off through Dec. 1.

Field Company Get ready to cook with only the best cast iron pans, thanks to Field Company's Cyber Monday deal. If you buy one single Field Skillet, shoppers can also get one half-off; if you buy two, you'll get one free, and so on. This deal is great because you can buy yourself a few skillets -- and also pick up some gifts along the way. We also like this discounted rate on five cast-iron skillets, which is marked down from $670 to $500, brimming with a range of small to large skillets.