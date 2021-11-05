Best early Black Friday deals at Ulta: The Body Shop, Tarte Cosmetics, Too Faced and more

Ulta is holding an early Black Friday sale, with beauty products that pamper you from head to toe. Deep conditioners, hair masks, body butter and other beauty products are available at discounts of up to 50% off the regular price. Last time I looked, there were 429 products available for you to choose from, so you'll have plenty to browse through during this sale. I've selected a variety of products for you to show the range this deal has to offer:
- TGIN Honey Miracle hair mask deep conditioner: $10 (save $8)
- Biolage Advanced Recovery deep treatment hair mask: $10 (save $5)
- Bliss Bright ideas Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide collagen protecting & brightening serum: $20 (save $7)
- The Body Shop Tea Tree Anti-Imperfection overnight mask: $15 (save $7)
This deal is great whether you're seeking early stocking stuffers or gift bag goodies, or if you're just looking to treat yourself.