Best Black Friday 2020 deals
Best Black Friday AirPods deals: Save now on AirPods with charging case

It's Black Friday and it's a great time to get Apple's AirPods.

Black Friday is here and deals are moving fast. If you're anything like CNET's dedicated deal-checkers, you'll need to accompany your bargain hunt with some music or a podcast. You'll need some headphones for that. If you've got your heart set on Apple AirPods, there's a live deal on Amazon and we've also seen offers come and go at Walmart. 

Our advice? Seek out the AirPods Pro at $190 or less, and the standard AirPods at $120 or under. If they're not at those prices now, wait for those deals to return.

AirPods with wireless charging case: $110

Save $49 vs. Apple Store price
Sarah Tew/CNET

Personally, I would either get the cheaper AirPods or the AirPods Pro. But if you're really a zealot for wireless charging, know that you can get the standard AirPods with a wireless charging case for $150, which is a $49 savings versus the Apple Store price.

$110 at Amazon

AirPods Pro: $170 (Update: Temporarily out of stock)

Save $50 vs. Apple Store price
Sarah Tew/CNET

While Walmart's $169 deal was great, it quickly sold out. Amazon's saving is still decent though if you're keen to put Apple's best headphones in your ears. Read our AirPods Pro review.

$170 at Amazon

AirPods with wired charging case: $119 (Update: Currently unavailable)

Save $30 vs. Apple Store price

Walmart came in strong to the early Black Friday sale game by marking down the AirPods to $99 -- the lowest price ever. That was matched by Amazon and (with membership) at Costco and Sam's Club. The deal has expired for now, but we'd expect it to return later in the season. Read our AirPods review.

$119 at Amazon
