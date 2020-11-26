CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Black Friday 2020 deals on storage by Seagate and LaCie

Low prices on Xbox and PlayStation game storage, speedy SSDs and mobile drives.

Every year you can find great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on storage for your game consoles and computers and 2020 is no different. It really is the best time of year to get more gigabytes to hold your files, music, movies, photos and games. This batch is the best deals from Seagate and LaCie from Amazon, Newegg and B&H. These deals start Nov. 26 and run through Nov. 30. 

Seagate 2TB Game Drive for Xbox, PS4: $70

You save $22.50
Seagate

An easy way to add room for more games. The same drive is available formatted for PS4 owners for the same price. And if you don't want to buy from Amazon, you can find the Xbox drive at Target and Best Buy at this price, too. 

Don't care about having a preformatted drive that matches your console? You can get the same 2TB drive formatted for Windows for $55 dressed in plain black. You can then just let your game console format it for you. 

$70 at Amazon

Seagate 5TB Portable Hard Drive: $100

You save $15
Seagate

It's crazy that you can get 5TB in a portable hard drive that doesn't need a separate power supply and for only $100, no less. This uses just a single USB connection to your computer and while it is formatted for Windows, it can be reformatted for Xbox and PS4 use. This deal is also available from Amazon.

$100 at Newegg

LaCie 4TB Rugged Mini USB 3.0 External Hard Drive: $110

You save $35
LaCie

This LaCie drive is a little more expensive than a typical portable hard drive, but that's because it has a water-, dust- and shock-resistant body. It's regularly on sale for Black Friday, but this is the lowest price I've seen. Both Amazon and B&H have this deal. And if you don't need a drive quite that large, the 1TB and 2TB versions are on sale, too. 

$110 at Amazon

Seagate FireCuda Gaming 120 2TB 2.5-inch SATA SSD: $300

You save $70
Seagate

PC games just get larger and larger and for the fastest load times, you don't want to use a traditional hard drive. This SSD is made for gaming and will fit in a desktop or laptop with a 2.5-inch bay and SATA connection. If you need a PCIe NVMe SSD instead, look at the FireCuda 510 and 520 that are on sale as well. 

$300 at Newegg

Seagate One Touch 500GB SSD: $70

You save $10
Seagate

This is a great portable drive for someone who needs to expand their laptop storage, especially for photos and videos. While this isn't a huge drop in price, it is its lowest. Plus it also comes with a one-year subscription to Mylio Create photo library service, a two-month trial of Adobe CC Photography Plan and access to a file recovery service for three years. 

$70 at Amazon
