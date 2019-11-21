Best Black Friday 2019: The Cheapskate's top deals

Robert Rodriguez/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

"Every day is Black Friday. At least it feels that way to me, since finding and sharing great deals is my daily gig. So after 12 years' worth of bargain-hunting and sales searching, what does Black Friday have in store this year? It's all just more of the same, right? Actually, I'm pleasantly surprised by some of the best Black Friday deals and discounts lined up for Nov. 29. So let me tell you how I'm willing to spend my hard-earned dollars this year -- and then you tell me if you agree with my picks.

First, my wish-list. There are two items that have yet to appear in any Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales I've seen:

OK, let's move on to the Black Friday deals that are coming up, the ones that get the Cheapskate Deal of Approval. (See what I did there? I should have an emblem -- a deal seal -- made up. Any graphic designers out there?) Note: I'm including links here, but save for the bottom item, don't expect to see Black Friday prices until Black Friday.

Apple Wow, wow, wow. Back in September I warned against buying the newly discounted Apple Watch Series 3 because I fully expected Black Friday deals. But I expected, oh, $169 -- which, incidentally, is the upcoming price from Target. Maybe $159 somewhere. But $129? If you're an iPhone owner, do not. Miss. This. Deal. The Series 3 is an excellent smartwatch, one that originally sold for $329. I doff my hat to you, Walmart; you beat everybody on this one. Walmart's Black Friday sale begins online at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Check out all of Walmart's other Black Friday deals. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

Walmart Wondering what's Onn? It's a new Walmart house brand, much like Insignia at Best Buy. And it's jumping out of the gate with a ridiculously good deal on a 50-inch 4K screen with built-in Roku. There's also a 40-inch model for just $98. Just one thing to keep in mind: Nearly all the initial ratings are from Walmart Spark reviewers, who received the TV for free in exchange for their feedback. Not saying you can't trust those reviews, merely that there may be some bias. Walmart's Black Friday sale begins online at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Check out all of Walmart's other Black Friday deals.

Ninja Kitchen-counter real estate is precious; you have to use it wisely. That's why my new-favorite appliance is the Foodi Oven, which can not only air-fry, but also toast, roast, broil, bake and even dehydrate. And although it has a fairly wide footprint, it's designed to flip up and out of the way when not in use (see photo). I've been testing the hell out of this for the past week or so, and I'm not kidding when I say it's the new favorite. Although the Foodi is already on sale for $200 at a few stores, the Kohl's deal is expected to be the lowest to date. Kohl's Black Friday sale begins at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Check out all of Kohl's other Black Friday deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET Quite possibly my favorite true-wireless earbud deal of 2019, the EarFun Free sounds almost too good to be true. (It also sounds very good in your ears, which is of course the most important thing.) Consider: noise-isolating ear tips, IPX7 waterproof design, USB-C and Qi wireless charging. Hey, aren't you supposed to pay, like, $200 for earbuds with those features? Guess not. This will be an exclusive deal available with a code that I'm expecting a few days before Black Friday, so be sure to check back then. Read our EarFun Free hands-on.

Phone Loops My single favorite phone accessory in the history of phone accessories, the Phone Loop has evolved with tons of cool new patterns and colors, eco-friendly packaging and a new elastic option if you prefer something a little stretchy. Whatever you choose, they fit any phone case and help you keep a secure, comfy grip. Plus, they add no bulk or weight, and they don't interfere with wireless charging. They're normally $5.99 apiece, and you need to buy three to bag free shipping. Do that, then apply promo code cheapskate to save 33%. (Basically it's buy two, get one free.) Get one for yourself and two for stocking-stuffers. Good news: This deal is available starting now.

OK, that's it for now. More to come!

