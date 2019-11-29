Vitamix blenders are on major Black Friday discount right now

Vitamix

Black Friday 2019

If you've been wanting to add a Vitamix to your kitchen arsenal, now is probably a good time to do it. Amazon has a one-day Black Friday sale on Vitamix blenders, including the Vitamix Explorian with a 48-ounce container and the Vitamix Professional 5200 with a 64-ounce container. That's one of Vitamix's more premium models, which normally retails for $400 and rarely drops below $300.

If there's one appliance I don't regret spending a few hundred dollars on, it's a Vitamix (and I'm not alone). The difference between one of Vitamix's high-powered and smartly engineered blenders and most of its rivals is astounding. These discounted Vitamix blenders will only be available at these prices for today and include free shipping, even for non-Amazon Prime members.

See the best Black Friday deals on Vitamix below.

Amazon This machine comes with a seven-year full warranty. That's how confident Vitamix is that its category-leading blenders will work well and for a long time. The 64-ounce container on the 5200 is big enough for just about any blending job, and variable speed control lets you toggle seamlessly between blend speeds to get the absolute perfect consistency for whatever you're making.

Amazon The Explorian is Vitamix's most entry-level machine, but it's still more powerful and durable than 95% of blenders on the market, and almost certainly an upgrade from whatever chintzy margarita-maker you've got collecting dust in the basement.