CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Black Friday Amazon deals Target Black Friday 2019 deals Walmart Black Friday 2019 Black Friday PlayStation deals Best wireless earbuds The Irishman: De-aging De Niro
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Vitamix blenders are on major Black Friday discount right now

Things are getting serious.

vitamix-explorian-header
Vitamix
This story is part of Black Friday 2019, our roundup of the best deals on today's tech.

If you've been wanting to add a Vitamix to your kitchen arsenal, now is probably a good time to do it. Amazon has a one-day Black Friday sale on Vitamix blenders, including the Vitamix Explorian with a 48-ounce container and the Vitamix Professional 5200 with a 64-ounce container. That's one of Vitamix's more premium models, which normally retails for $400 and rarely drops below $300. 

If there's one appliance I don't regret spending a few hundred dollars on, it's a Vitamix (and I'm not alone). The difference between one of Vitamix's high-powered and smartly engineered blenders and most of its rivals is astounding. These discounted Vitamix blenders will only be available at these prices for today and include free shipping, even for non-Amazon Prime members. 

Read moreA $50 air fryer and more Target Black Friday kitchen deals

See the best Black Friday deals on Vitamix below. 

Vitamix 5200 Professional: $260

You save $136
Amazon

This machine comes with a seven-year full warranty. That's how confident Vitamix is that its category-leading blenders will work well and for a long time. The 64-ounce container on the 5200 is big enough for just about any blending job, and variable speed control lets you toggle seamlessly between blend speeds to get the absolute perfect consistency for whatever you're making.

$260 at Amazon

Vitamix Explorian blender: $246

You save $103
Amazon

The Explorian is Vitamix's most entry-level machine, but it's still more powerful and durable than 95% of blenders on the market, and almost certainly an upgrade from whatever chintzy margarita-maker you've got collecting dust in the basement. 

$246 at Amazon
Now playing: Watch this: How to get great deals on Black Friday
1:08
Black Friday 2019