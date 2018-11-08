CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Internet

Best Black Friday 2018 Walmart deals: PS4 and Xbox One for $200, $99 Google Home Hub and more

Walmart has released some of its Black Friday deals: Google Home Hub for $100. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $200 and much more.

screen-shot-2018-11-08-at-3-24-45-pm
Walmart

Walmart has revealed its full list of Black Friday deals for 2018 -- and the world's biggest retailer is coming out swinging. Countering a slew of deals from Target, Best Buy, Costco and Amazon, Walmart's deals start earlier than ever, and include in-store coffee service and other niceties.

While Walmart's store event kicks off at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving, online deals start at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Nov. 21. Prices are valid through Friday, while supplies last. That means you'll be able to get these deals without having to visit a Walmart store.

You can check out more deals in the slideshow below and see the full ad here, but scroll down to see a few of our favorites.

A few notes to keep in mind:

  • We linked to the current listing at Walmart's website when one was available, but of course sale pricing won't be available until the sale begins (10 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Nov. 21).
  • CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Save $80

2018 iPad, $250

Benjamin Geskin/iDrop News

Apple products are difficult to find on sale at the best of times. $80 off is good.

$250.00 at Walmart iPad review

Only $200

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB with Spider-Man, $200

Sony

The PlayStation 4 is a great all-round console and Spider-Man is one of the best big-budget games released this year. Worth stating, this isn't the PS4 Pro. 

$199.00 at Walmart Spider-Man review

Xbox for $200

Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle, $200

Sarah Tew/CNET

Like the PlayStation 4 deal above, this isn't the more powerful Xbox One X, but it's still a great price, especially if you have kids obsessed with Minecraft.

$200.00 at Walmart Xbox One S review

Save $50

Google Home Hub, $99

Brian Bennett/CNET

That's a whole 33 percent off the extremely handy Google Home Hub

$99.00 at Walmart Google Home Hub review

Save $40

Instant Pot 8-Quart Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot via Amazon

Mate, who doesn't want to make soup in like 15 minutes

$59.00 at Walmart 5 reasons you should own an Instant Pot

Save $50

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, $99

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Bose SoundSport earphones are already reasonably priced, $50 off makes them well worth a look. 

See at Walmart Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones review

Save $50

Galaga Retro Arcade Machine, $249

Sarah Tew/CNET

Who wouldn't want an arcade machine in their house?

It's only $50 off, but $249 isn't too bad for Galaga!

$249.00 at Walmart Arcade1up preview
Now playing: Watch this: Tricks to score extra savings on Black Friday and Cyber...
2:06

Black Friday 2018 deals in each category

Black Friday 2018 deals by store

Black Friday 2018: CNET's complete coverage

Google Home Hub

Next Article: Tesla appoints Robyn Denholm to replace Elon Musk as chair