Apple's HomePod is back to its Black Friday price

If you missed the Black Friday discount on the Apple HomePod, it's back at Target as of Sunday.
The Siri-equipped speaker is available for $100 off, making it $250 in both White and Space Gray colors.
The HomePod isn't the only Apple product getting discounts this weekend, with the iPad also available at Target for its Black Friday price of $250.
Want to see even more holiday deals? Check out our updated post here.
