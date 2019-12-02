CNET también está disponible en español.

A $60 workhorse fry pan set, a trusty lasagna pan and more All-Clad Cyber Monday deals

For when All-Clad is at the top of your list.

all-clad-sale
All-Clad
When it comes to Cyber Monday kitchen deals, they're just about everywhere online. But for those who know they want to spend their money on All-Clad this year, you won't have to look any further than this list. 

At this very moment, there are a handful of very good, very discounted sales happening on All-Clad products, found at places like Wayfair and Macy's. We've gathered all of the best deals on these elegant pots, pans and roasters from All-Clad -- we're especially into the 13-piece nonstick cookware set that's ideal for stocking a new kitchen -- and keep in mind that while many of these deals may hang around today, these items will go fast

Le Creuset, All-Clad and more great kitchen deals from Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale

Hard anodized 8- and 10-inch fry pan set: $60
Nordstrom

It's certainly hard to find All-Clad pans that are this discounted -- especially at this price for two -- but Nordstrom is giving it a good deal for Cyber Monday. These nonstick pans boast flat bottoms and flared sides for easy flipping and stirring. 

$60 at Nordstrom

Lasagna pan with lid: $50
Home & Cook

Down from $170, this lasagna pan was made to roast all of your pasta and casserole dishes. The additional plastic lid means you don't even need to transfer leftovers -- everything can be stored and transported in the pan. 

$50 at Home & Cook

Hard anodized nonstick roaster with rack: $80
Bed, Bath & Beyond

Save 20% on this nonstick roaster, complete with a rack, from Bed, Bath & Beyond. The V-shaped rack means all of your meat and poultry will evenly brown, and the bottom of the roasting pan will catch all the extra juices for your basting and glazing needs. 

$80 at Bed, Bath & Beyond

6-piece assorted kitchen utensil set: $90
Wayfair

Get $10 off on these assorted kitchen tools on Wayfair (just input code GOURMET19 at checkout), which can be used with nonstick pans. The set includes a ladle, a solid spoon, a slotted spoon, a turner, a fork and a caddy. 

$90 at Wayfair

Hard anodized 11-inch square griddle: $50
Macy's

No need to drop $100-plus on a boozy brunch. Gather the gal pals and whip up some pancakes, crepes and omelettes on this always-reliable griddle. You'll save time, money and the need to leave your home. A true win-win-win.

$50 at Macy's

4-quart stainless steel soup pot: $200

Let your soups and stews simmer away in this 4-quart stainless steel pot from Nordstrom. The high-quality pot is able to heat and cook quickly and evenly, thanks to its aluminum base. 

$200 at Nordstrom

13-piece nonstick cookware set: $400
Home & Cook

Normally $900, this 13-piece nonstick cookware set from the All-Clad factory is ready to be used for all of your cooking needs. The set comes with three fry pans, three sauce pans with matching lids, a soup pot with a lid and a stock pot with a lid.  

$400 at Home & Cook

All-Clad D5 brushed stainless steel 10-piece set: $700
Sur La Table

This 10-piece set normally clocks in at over $1,500, but for Black Friday, Sur La Table is marking it down nearly 50% off. The set comes with two skillets, two sauce pans with matching lids, a sauté pan with a lid and a stockpot with a lid. Plus, if you spend $500 on All-Clad cookware during Sur La Table's sale, you can receive a bonus roaster and two pot holders (valued at $170).   

$700 at Sur La Table
