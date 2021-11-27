Cyber Monday 2021 live blog: Best early deals so far
It's that limbo weekend, where Black Friday deals linger and Cyber Monday deals begin to surface. CNET's on top of them. For you.
You thought Black Friday was over? HAHAHA. Black Friday deals remain online even after the big event, sometimes for days, and that makes it doubly hard to figure out which sales are still worthwhile compared to those trickling in before Cyber Monday dawns. Our Black Friday team -- now swapping on our Cyber Monday hats -- is hard at work sifting through every sale, including biggies like Walmart, Amazon, Target and Best Buy, to bring you the best Black Friday deals carrying over and great Cyber Monday deals as they trickle in.
- 57 best Black Friday deals that are still available ahead of Cyber Monday
- You can get our readers' 10 favorite Black Friday deals before Cyber Monday starts
- Black Friday 2021: Over 100 of the best deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more
Keep in mind Cyber Monday deals are almost always renamed and repromoted versions of the same Black Friday deals. You may see some new items on sale for Monday, but that's actually pretty rare. If you see a live deal you like, we recommend pouncing on it. And a spreadsheet for tracking prices can be a serious shopper's best friend.
The best early Cyber Monday deals
Ooni Fyra 12 Pizza Oven: $279 (save $70)
This sleek, minimalist oven lets you cook delicious wood-fired pizzas in your backyard. Weighing just over 20 pounds, it is a great, less-permanent option than a massive clay or concrete oven, and it can still reach temperatures of up to 950-degrees F for hot and crispy homemade pizzas in just minutes.
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush: $30 (save $20)
This Philips Sonicare Protective Clean 4100 electric toothbrush will help you prioritize oral hygiene at a budget-friendly price of $30, 40% off its regular price. The electric toothbrush features a pressure sensor to protect your teeth and gums from too much pressure. A smart timer will remind you to get the recommended 2 minutes of brushing time advised by dental professionals.
Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones: $100 (save $100)
Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones feature cushioned ear cups and an adjustable fit for everyday comfort. These wireless headphones connect to your device via Bluetooth for hours of music or calls. The headphones are currently available for $100 at Target, 50% off their regular price. The deal is only available for the rose gold model, so good thing the color is on-trend.
Travando RFID-blocking slim wallet: $17 (save $18)
This RFID-blocking bifold slim wallet by Travando is a $35 value, marked down to $17 today, which is the lowest price we've seen. Its sleek design means this wallet won't bulge in your pocket, plus it has RFID protection, which is important these days. It comes in various colors and features 11 card slots, a stainless steel money clip. It would be a great gift, but if you're interested, act fast -- this deal is only available today.
Brewvana holiday beer boxes (save 10% when you buy 2 or more)
Trying to find a great gift for a beer lover? Brewvana is an excellent beer subscription service, but you can order one-time boxes including the 12 Beers of Christmas Box. It's normally $95 for 12 handpicked brews from microbreweries around the US, but nab two or more and you'll get 10% off your order with code HOLIDAY10.
The Christmas beer box ships on or around Dec. 15 and will likely sell out.
Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook: $329 (save $101)
This Lenovo 13-inch Chromebook two-in-one is a great option if you need a Chromebook for all-day use in a travel-friendly size. It has a full HD display as well as excellent performance and battery life for the money, thanks to an Intel Core i3-10110U processor, 4GB RAM and a 64GB solid-state drive. The Lenovo Flex is not a great Chromebook choice for outdoor use since the display is pretty dim. For the price though, it's an acceptable sacrifice.
Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser: $38, all-time low (save $17)
I tested the Amazon automatic dispenser and was wholly impressed. It has a sturdy build, consistent discharge of soap and it times your 20-second scrub to keep things compliant with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. I'd say it's a bit overpriced at $55 so grab it now while it's 31% off.
Cuisinart bread maker: $90 (save $40)
Bread makers are finally back in stock and Cuisinart's top-rated machine is currently down to an attractive $90.
55-inch Insignia F30 Series Amazon Fire TV: $300 (save $250)
The Insignia F30 Series Amazon Fire TV its one of the cheapest 55-inch TVs around. It comes preloaded with the Amazon Fire TV streaming system and includes an Alexa-enabled voice remote.
Fly by Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp is 20% off
A little bit of sweet and a whole lot of spicy, this Sichuan chili sauce is as versatile as you are creative. It's great on eggs, pizza, noodles and even ice cream, as long as you're not afraid of a little heat. A perfect gift for the gourmand in your life.
The Beatles Collector Box Set 6-pack: $58 (save $38)
Feel like you're walking on Abbey Road every day with this box set of collectible Beatles socks. It comes with six pairs of socks and features some iconic and groovy designs.
Govee smart light bulbs: $25 for a 4-pack (save $13)
If you're looking to upgrade your home with some smart tech, this deal will get you started. Govee smart light bulbs respond to voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant, so you can turn them on or off with just your voice. There's also an app, if you prefer. Smart bulbs like these offer millions of colors, so you can customize your lighting to your mood at any time. These smart bulbs can also be set to sync to music, shifting with the beat. If you want to set them on a schedule, you can do that, too. Just one of these bulbs will usually run you about $10 each, but right now the four-pack is available for just $25.
Sun Joe Pressure Washer: $143 (save $102)
This pressure washer by Sun Joe is marked down to $143 right now, saving you $102 off the list price. Whether you're trying to remove mildew, dirt, soot, grease, oil or grime, this bad boy will help you maintain a clean exterior to keep your home looking beautiful. This model features a 13-amp motor, which generates up to 2,300 pounds per square inch in water pressure and 1.48 gallons per minute. It also includes a 20-foot high-pressure hose, a 34-inch spray wand, a 35-foot GFCI extension cord and wheels, giving you plenty of options to reach everywhere you need to around your home.
Echo Dot (3rd-gen) and smart bulb: $20 (save $35)
With Echo Dot, you can easily control your lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors and more. This compact third-gen smart speaker makes a great budget gift at just $20, which is $20 off its regular price. The bundle comes with a free Sengled smart light bulb (regularly $15), a color-changing bulb that's perfect for creating moody holiday lighting.
Dungeons and Dragons Essentials Kit: $7.74 (save $17)
In case you haven't heard, Dungeons and Dragons, commonly called D&D, is a tabletop roleplaying game geared toward teens and adults that can accommodate two to six players. The world is vast and there are many adventures available, but right now the essentials kit is on sale for $8, which is a 69% savings off the list price. A perfect kit to gift to friends or family who are new to D&D, or you a treat for yourself to get started on running your own campaign. This set comes with a rulebook, the Dragon of Icespire Peak introductory adventure, six blank character sheets, 11 dice, a dungeon master's screen with easy reference game rules, a double-sided poster map and 81 cards for magic items, sidekicks and more.
Ring Wired Video Doorbell: $42 (save $18)
Ring's Wired Video Doorbell features advanced motion detection, two-way talk, night vision and adjustable privacy settings to bring security to your front door all day and night. You can connect to your Alexa device for audio security alerts or a live view. This Ring Video Doorbell is currently 30% off at Amazon, $18 off its regular price. Add a Ring Protect Plan subscription (sold separately) to record your videos, review up to 60 days of video and more.
BioLite FirePit Plus: $187.46 (save $62)
The FirePit Plus features a battery that is charged by the heat of the fire and can be used to power your USB devices. It also has an internal fan that can be used to adjust the size of the flame. While it's not exactly designed for trekking, it's still plenty mobile, and it was named our best portable fire pit of 2021.
SodaStream Terra: $60 (save $40)
The popular SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker dropped to $60 at Walmart. This new model has an easy-load canister and will save you loads versus the canned stuff.
Nalgene water bottle: $9 (save $7)
Nalgene's best-selling sustainable water bottle is a workhorse, whether you need cold water during a trek outdoors or want to enjoy warm coffee while sitting at your desk. Currently, a couple of colors (brown and blue) are on sale for only $9 at Amazon.
Nomad Base Station Mini wireless charger: $49 (save $21)
You may have heard of Nomad before, but you may not have. The company specializes in some of the nicest mobile accessories on the market, and for Black Friday it's offering 30% off everything on the site. One of my favorite things Nomad makes is the new Base Station Mini charger, which is a wireless charger that has a set of built-in magnets to ensure the perfect placement of my iPhone each time.
It has a 15-watt Qi coil inside to allow for fast charging, and the top of the pad is protected by soft leather to keep your device safe. The base of the charger is made from durable aluminum and it has non-slip rubber feet to keep it in place. If you're ready to try a new wireless charger, this is the one to get.
Anker 10,000-mAh power bank (blue): $30 for Prime members
If you are in the market for a power bank, the Anker 10,000-mAh one might just be the right fit while it's discounted for Amazon Prime members. The product offers a 20-watt USB-C port that can charge an iPhone 12 to a 50% charge in just 30 minutes. Meanwhile, if you also need to charge a second device, you get a 12W USB port for it.
Quest 2 VR headset: $299 (free $50 Best Buy gift card)
Like other retailers, Best Buy doesn't offer a direct discount on the Quest 2, but you get a free $50 gift card that can be used toward a future purchase. The Quest 2 rarely gets discounted, and while you are still technically paying full price for the unit, the gift card is something you won't want to miss.
20% off sitewide at Harney & Sons
Whether you're working long hours, wrapping gifts or binging Netflix, this time of year was made for sipping on a hot cup of tea. If you're looking to add something tasty to your tea chest or someone on your holiday gift list would enjoy trying a new brew, master tea blenders Harney & Sons are running an excellent holiday weekend sale.
You can get 20% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY21. But if you're a big spender and add more than $150 to your cart, use the code BIGHOLIDAY21 for 30% off purchase.
Fire HD 8 tablet: $45 (save $45)
Amazon last refreshed the Fire HD 8 tablet in 2020 by doubling the onboard storage, enhancing the processor and adding USB-C charging instead of Micro-USB. It comes in four colors and if you want to upgrade to the 64GB model you can -- for an extra $30.
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure shoes: $56 (save $14)
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure shoes are the softest running shoes and are currently $56 for the Adidas up to 50% off Black Friday sale -- no code needed. On Cyber Monday, it'll run a 30% off sale when you use code CYBERDEAL.
Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum: $120 (save $80)
The best robot vacuum for pet hair is highly affordable now at Amazon. This is a must-have product if you have a pet at home. The Yeedi robot vaccum provides good cleaning performance for its price and removes dirt and debris from carpets and floor. It has got a huge 800-milliliter dustbin that holds more dirt per clean to reduce the frequency with which you empty the dustbin. This robot vacuum cleaner is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch: $119 (save $60)
Keep your health and fitness monitored with Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch. Concerned about your health and fitness? Grab this smartwatch for $119 to help you stay fit. The Versa 2 can help you meet your daily fitness goals and has amazing features: a daily readiness score, voice control with built-in Amazon Alexa, 24/7 heart rate tracking and a 90-day free trial of its Premium service.
Ninja's air fryer and multicooker: $110 (save $60)
Ninja's Foodi is the ultimate multicooker and does pretty much everything: air fries, sears, pressure cooks, sautés, slow-cooks, steams, dehydrates, bakes, roasts and more. The 5-quart Ninja Foodi is down to $110 at Target. That's an all-time low and incredible value considering all that this small appliance does.
By comparison, a renewed version of this same model is on sale at Amazon for $7 less.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 instant camera: $90 (save $10)
This classic Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 instant camera, with its one-touch selfie mode and selfie mirror, is available for 10% off. If you are a photo freak, this is the best time to grab one: Take incredible shots with its auto shutter speed and auto-brightness feature. Get stunning pictures like a pro with fast functional controls and then the instant credit card-size prints this camera produces.
Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $300
For 2021, Nintendo has revived an old favorite: The Switch bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month subscription to Switch Online, now for $439. Once the three months are over, the Switch Online membership will automatically renew. You can renew the membership for $4 a month on a month-to-month basis. Prepaying will get you the subscription at $8 for three months or a full year for $20.
This isn't the new Switch OLED with a larger screen, but considering the game and Switch Online are being thrown in for free, it's not half bad.
PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription: $40 (save $20)
If you want to play PlayStation games online with your friends, you're going to need PlayStation Plus -- so why not get yourself a discounted membership? In addition to online gaming, PlayStation Plus gives you monthly access to various free games and more. You can buy multiple of these and stack them, meaning if you buy two and redeem them you'll have two years worth of access.
The code is delivered digitally, so you'll receive it within a few minutes of your purchase. Be sure to grab one now and get everything set up so you can bring your gaming experience to the next level.
Amazon Echo Buds 2: $70 (save $50)
Amazon has been sporadically discounting its second-gen Echo Buds and they're now down to their lowest price yet: $70. That's $50 off their list price of $120, which is $10 less than what they hit on Amazon Prime Day. But it's a good deal for a solid set of noise-canceling earbuds with hands-free Alexa capabilities. They're available in black or white.
Note that if you want a wireless charging case, the price ticks up to $90. That model normally sells for $140, so again you're looking at $50 off. I thought the Echo Buds 2 offered some welcome improvements over the originals, including better sound and noise cancellation. They also fit comfortably and are decent for making calls.
New Kindle Paperwhite: $105 (save $35)
The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is finally on sale at Amazon and it's marked down to $105. This is the first discount since the e-reader was released in September, so if you're looking for a backlit e-reader then you'll want to grab one today. The 8GB model is backordered, but you can lock in this discounted rate by ordering it right now. Amazon also has a bundle on the page with four months of its Kindle Unlimited service for free, so be sure to grab that instead of only the hardware on its own.
Save $20 on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K
The new Roku Streaming Stick 4K is the long-awaited update to the Roku Streaming Stick Plus. It has the same simple media streamer interface, large app selection and impressive search function found on all Roku devices, but it also offers Dolby Vision support. Along with a stick-like design, Dolby Vision HDR 4K UHD is the main difference between the Streaming Stick 4K and the Express 4K Plus. Currently, the Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for less than the Express 4K Plus, which makes the newer device a compelling option if you're looking for Dolby Vision support.
LG Smart washer and dryer set: Save up to $1,000
With 5 cubic feet capacity, this set is designed to let you wash king-size sheets and comforters at home. The set features AI technology to detect which settings to use on your load, and a preloaded dispenser holds up to 18 loads with one fill, so you can have your machine ready to go. It's fast, too, and cleans loads in under 30 minutes.
It's also worth noting that the washer and dryer are also on sale separately, and that there is another dryer with nearly identical specs on sale for $850.
Save $102 on the Sony WH-XB910N noise-canceling headphones
The Sony WH-XB910Ns are a great, budget-friendly option for noise-canceling headphones. They can also pair with up to two Bluetooth devices at the same time for easy switching. They were featured in our list of the best Sony headphones from this year.
Save $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360
The Galaxy Book Pro 360 boasts some impressive specs for a combination laptop and tablet. It features 16GB of RAM and a full terabyte of memory, as well as a dazzling 15.6-inch AMOLED display for vibrant color. And with 20 hours of battery life and weighing barely over 3 pounds, it's still plenty portable.
Save $21 on the Eufy HomeVac H11 Pure
You don't always need your large vacuum to clean up messes around your house or in your car, and that's where this portable cordless handheld vacuum really comes in handy. It offers USB charging and lasts for up to 13 minutes per charge when using it at max suction.
Save $40 on the Fitbit Inspire 2
Fitbit's Inspire 2 is a great fitness tracker that offers a bunch of features without breaking the bank. It comes in a few different colors, but some of them are already selling out so you'll want to act quick to grab one if interested.
Save $122 on the Calphalon 10-piece Nonstick Cookware Set
This 10-piece set comes with everything you need to get started in a new kitchen and makes for a perfect upgrade for anyone with a mismatched set of pots and pans. It's an aluminum nonstick cookware set that is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (232 C). Be sure to use code ENJOY15 for the full savings, and remember that you'll also score $30 in Kohl's Cash for a future purchase.
Save $70 on the Echo Show 5 plus the Blink Mini Camera
This bundle includes the all-new Echo Show 5 and the new Blink Mini indoor camera at a massive savings. For Black Friday, Amazon has the Echo Show 5 on sale for $45, which means that you can add an indoor security camera for just $5 extra. What's great is that you can view that camera from the Echo Show 5 (and your phone), making it a perfect combo.
Urban Decay cosmetics up to 50% off
Urban Decay is one of the most popular beauty brands out there, but that quality comes at a premium. Right now there are a few bundles worth checking out that won't break the bank, though. Check out the Urban Decay Black Friday deals on makeup sets we have highlighted below.
Naked Basics set for $42 (an $83 value) featuring the Naked 3 full-size eyeshadow palette and Naked 2 basic eyeshadow palette.
Naked 2some set for $52 (a $103 value) featuring the Naked 3 full-size eyeshadow palette and the Naked Cherry full-size eyeshadow palette.
Wild West set for $72 (a $102 value) featuring the Naked Wild West full-size eyeshadow palette, the All Nighter setting spray in travel size, their original eyeshadow primer in travel size and Perversion mascara.
Save $20 on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is $10 more than the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, but for the extra $10 you get 40% more power as well as Wi-Fi 6 support for faster streaming. Even better, the Max supports nearly all the latest playback standards, including Dolby Vision. The downside to the Max is its Fire TV platform and ads are featured prominently throughout. We don't appreciate the TV becoming a giant rotating billboard for content or ads when in screensaver mode, but this is a good choice for those looking for a fast device or those hooked into the Amazon ecosystem. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best Fire Stick on the market today, and it's worth the extra money over the standard Fire TV Stick 4K.
Save $30 on the Moto G Power
Battery life has become a bit better on modern phones, but this option from Motorola beats the competition pretty easily. It's said to feature three-day battery life while still offering great specs including a 48-megapixel camera for capturing all your big memories. It comes in two different colors and you can grab it with 32GB of storage or upgrade to 64GB for a bit more.
Hunt a Killer: Save 30% on your first subscription box
Hunt a Killer, a murder mystery game subscription, is offering 30% off your first subscription box with promo code BLACKFRIDAY30, as well as special bundle deals, merchandise sales and more with code BLACKFRIDAY10.
Hunt a Killer is an addictive, exciting and unique game that's perfect for true crime enthusiasts and horror fans. Immerse yourself in a case, examine evidence, crack codes, eliminate suspects, confirm alibis and more. Hunt a Killer is an no-sweat gift that keeps on giving and it won't go out of stock.
Over 40% off Instant milk frother and steamer
The Instant milk frother and steamer from Instant Pot is a tool for those indoorsy types who, like me, enjoy cappuccinos, lattes and steamed milk, but don't always like leaving home for it. It also works great for iced coffee, hot chocolate, matcha and more. The simple, sleek design looks great for countertops, but it is also small enough to store easily. There are four program functions: cold foam, light warm foam, thick warm foam and warming without foaming. The two-button control is easy to use, the nonstick interior is easy to clean and right now this $50 splurge is available for just $30.
Get a Cricut Explorer Air 2 for just $139
'Tis the season to get crafty. Whether you're looking for a new weekend hobby or you're dreaming of opening an Etsy shop, Cricut's crafting machines can get you headed in the right direction. From personalized greeting cards and stickers to custom graphics for T-shirts and onesies, a Cricut machine lets you make anything your crafty heart desires. The Cricut Explorer Air 2 can cut, write and score, and it works with over 100 materials including vinyl, cardstock, bonded fabric and more. Right now, you can get the Explorer Air 2 for just $139 at Walmart, its lowest price to date. Not only that, but you'll also get $30 in digital designs from Cricut for free with your purchase, just in case you need some inspiration for your next DIY project.
AirPods 2 are still $100 at Amazon
The $89 AirPods deal at Walmart is long gone -- they're back up to $115 there. But at Amazon, the AirPods 2 are holding at $100, or $29 less than the Apple Store price. Not bad if you like their open design and how they fit your ears.
Want a newer alternative? The Beats Studio Buds, 2021 true-wireless headphones, are also down to $100 today, and Amazon is giving away $10 of credit with those.
Save $300 on Vizio OLED TV
OLED is one of our favorite display technologies -- it offers the best contrast of any TV we've ever seen -- and it doesn't have the motion blur associated with LCD. While you can pick up the 55-inch LG C1 for $1,300, you can save another $300 by choosing the 55-inch Vizio OLED instead. We haven't reviewed the Vizio OLED TVs yet, but we're expecting them to be very competitive, especially against similarly priced LCDs.
- Vizio OLED 55-inch: $1,000 (save $300)
- Vizio OLED 65-inch: $1,500 (save $300)
Get 3 months of Audible Premium Plus for $18
If you've been debating trying out Audible Premium Plus, the audiobook subscription service is offering 60% off your first three months ($6 per month). In addition, you'll still get one Audible credit per month as well as access to Audible's complete library of audiobooks, podcasts, originals and more.
The deal is only available to new customers and runs through Dec. 31. After the first three months, the subscription will revert back to its regular $15 per month, but you can cancel at any time.
SoulCycle At-Home Bike: Save $600
Now is the time to snag the SoulCycle At-Home Bike. The retailer is taking $600 off the original retail price. Instead of paying $2,500, you can take home the bike for $1,900 this Black Friday. This includes free shipping, a 30-day free trial and a year warranty.
Save 25% on June smart ovens
June may be the smartest oven ever. The brand is offering 25% off its Premium ($1,000) or Plus ($849) ovens now through Nov. 29 -- and 15% off from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4. Use code THANKSPREMIUM or THANKSPLUS at checkout.
MasterClass: Buy one membership, get one free
From now until Nov. 29, if you give one MasterClass subscription ($180) you'll get one for yourself (or to gift) for free. A subscription affords unlimited access to the MasterClass library, which includes more than 110 classes covering topics including business, writing, fashion and culinary arts. Each class includes an average of 20 lessons of around 10 minutes each.
This makes an excellent BOGO gift for someone with a curious spirit or whom you don't see often, since you can take the same classes and discuss your findings or sip your expertly prepared cocktails together over Zoom.
Roku Streambar: Upgrade your TV's sound and streaming for $80 (save $50)
If you have an older TV, we're guessing it has two subpar experiences: sound and streaming. Dialogue from TV speakers is notoriously dodgy and -- outside of Roku TVs -- a lot of brands leave you stuck with old streaming apps, or worse, no access to new ones.
That's where the Roku Streambar comes in. It's a mini soundbar that also includes Roku's best-in-class streaming platform. Connect it to your TV's HDMI port, and you've got better streaming and better sound all in one. (It'll handle sound from other devices, like game consoles and cable boxes, too.)
Best of all, it's on sale this week for $80 -- that's $50 off the list price, and an all-time low. Read our Roku Streambar review.
Instant Pot Air Fryer lid: $50 (save $40)
This handy lid turns your 6-quart Instant Pot into a powerful air fryer. I've tested dozens of air fryers and this unit blasts food into crispy goodness as well as any of them. Plus, it's a big space saver if you already have an Instant Pot.
AirPods and Beats Studio Buds on sale: Where to buy
Possibly the best deal this season has been on the new AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro, but they're starting to sell out. We no longer see the $159 AirPods Pro deal at Walmart (though your local store inventory may vary). A good alternative is Amazon, which still has them in stock for $170 -- just $11 more.
Note that Amazon also has the new AirPods 3 for $150, the lowest price to date for the latest headphones in Apple's lineup.
Finally, don't count out the Beats Studio Buds. These true-wireless headphones are also down to a new all-time low of $100 (save $50). Unlike AirPods, you can get Beats Studio Buds in multiple colors -- and they're Android-friendly.
Get 12 months of Hulu for $12
You can now get a yearlong Hulu subscription for $1 per month, 85% off its regular $7 per month price. Hulu's deal runs now through Nov. 29 and gets you the ad-supported subscription plan. The special applies to new Hulu subscribers and returning subscribers who've been off the service for at least the last month.
After the 12 months, your Hulu subscription price will return to $7 per month, but you can cancel at any time. The only real catch: If you took advantage of Hulu's 2020 Cyber Monday promotion, you won't be eligible for the new discount.
Instant Pot Duo Crisp: $120 (save $80)
Should you desire an Instant Pot pressure cooker and an air fryer, this is a solid price for the bundle. It's the popular 6-quart pot model and acts as a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, sous vide, roaster, broiler and dehydrator.
Wondering how the air fryer lid works? Check out the air-fried chicken I made in my Duo Crisp. It's hard to fathom a kitchen appliance that does more than this one.