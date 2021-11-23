Black Friday deals live blog: The best 2021 sales and deals right now

Ignore the calendar: While it says Black Friday will hit on Nov. 26 -- the day after Thanksgiving -- many of the best Black Friday deals have already started. By and large, the Black Friday sale prices have hit at stores like Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, Macy's and more. We don't, for instance, expect Amazon to drop prices any lower for products like the and (both 50% off). And you may see the AirPods Pro lower than the $159 they're currently selling for at Walmart and Amazon, but they'll probably be only a few bucks cheaper at membership warehouse stores like Costco and Sam's Club.

We'll be highlighting current and new deals here throughout the week -- just keep scrolling. Otherwise, you can jump to the dozens of other deal round-ups we're collating elsewhere, too.