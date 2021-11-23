Black Friday deals live blog: The best 2021 sales and deals right now
Looking for the best deals from Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and more as we find them? Follow along here.
Ignore the calendar: While it says Black Friday will hit on Nov. 26 -- the day after Thanksgiving -- many of the best Black Friday deals have already started. By and large, the Black Friday sale prices have hit at stores like Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, Macy's and more. We don't, for instance, expect Amazon to drop prices any lower for products like the Fire HD 8 tablet and Fire TV Stick 4K (both 50% off). And you may see the AirPods Pro lower than the $159 they're currently selling for at Walmart and Amazon, but they'll probably be only a few bucks cheaper at membership warehouse stores like Costco and Sam's Club.
We'll be highlighting current and new deals here throughout the week -- just keep scrolling. Otherwise, you can jump to the dozens of other deal round-ups we're collating elsewhere, too.
Samsung Odyssey G9 Series 49-inch: $1,100
Big monitors are expensive -- at least the decent ones -- so Black Friday is the best time to try to pick one up at a less budget-busting price. This is a popular model that serves dual purposes as a productivity boosting display during the day and a great gaming monitor for nights and weekends.
The 2020 49-inch G9 improved on its predecessor by doubling of the refresh rate to 240Hz (with 1ms MPRT), a slightly jazzier design with a deeper 1000R curve and the addition of G-Sync Compatibility to already existing FreeSync 2 support. It offers 5,120x1,440 resolution and DisplayHDR 1000 certification, plus the broad color gamut typical of a QLED display. All those add up to a powerful -- not to mention desk dominating -- gaming monitor.
$1,190 seems to be the all-time low price for this beast, making this a great deal if you've been eyeing it. It typically goes for $1,400, not so you're only really saving $300 rather than $500, but that's nothing to sneeze at, either.
Anker boombox: $50 (save $50)
We're not seeing a whole lot of good Bluetooth speaker sales for Black Friday this year, but this one is worth checking out: Anker's fully waterproof Soundcore Select Pro mini Bluetooth speaker with LED lighting is only $50 at Walmart. Normally, it retails for $100.
I haven't tried the Soundcore Select Pro, but I have used the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom. The two speakers appear to be the same except for a few notable differences. The Select Pro has a smaller rechargeable battery -- 6,700 mAh instead of the Motion Boom's 10,000-mAh battery. That reduces the Select Pro's battery life to 16 hours instead of 24 hours for the Motion Boom at moderate volume levels. The smaller battery also makes the speaker a little lighter.
Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush: $30 (save $20)
It's time to take better care of your teeth, and the Sonicare 4100 is here to help. It lasts for up to two weeks per charge and will help make sure your teeth are in the best condition they've ever been.
I always thought electric toothbrushes were a bit silly, until I tried one out for myself. They really do help get your mouth next-level clean and this option from Philips offers up to 14 days of brushing per charge. You only get one set of adult teeth, so make a small investment to help keep them clean.
AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro are both below $160 at Amazon
This deal was live, then dead. Now it's live again: The all-new AirPods 3 are back down to their lowest price at Amazon. But Amazon is also matching Walmart's $159 price on AirPods Pro. Now that they're basically the same price, which one is best for you? Check out our head-to-head comparison.
Amazon has Apple's newest AirPods, the AirPods 3, on sale for just $155. That's $24 less than the Apple Store and other retailers. Note that at Amazon, you get an extra $15 off at checkout -- it's listed in green under the larger red price. If you don't see "Save $15 at checkout," the deal has expired. The AirPods 3 have been in and out of stock at this price.
Apple's AirPods Pro were briefly as low as $169 at Walmart and $170 at Amazon for Black Friday 2020. More recently, the wireless headphones have been ping-ponging between $180 and $200. Right now, the new model -- with the MagSafe case -- is available for $159 at Walmart and Amazon, a new all-time low. Note that at Amazon, you get an extra $15 off at checkout -- it's listed in green under the larger red price. If you don't see "Save $15 at checkout," the deal has expired.
Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller: $140 (save $40)
Microsoft has the best deal on the best Xbox controller this week. The Elite Series 2 is amazing, and much cheaper on the Microsoft Store right now.
Not every Xbox controller is the same -- some are built to be customized in way more ways than color. The Elite Series 2 has 30 different ways you can change it, including adjusting the tension on the thumb sticks and the amount of force you apply to the triggers. You can truly make this controller yours, and that way you'll never need to share it.
Razer Anzu Smart Glasses: $130 (save $70)
Why buy normal shades when you can have smart shades? Razer's Anzu glasses are great shades that also have a built-in mic and speakers. They make a decent Bluetooth headset, but they're also solid for listening to music on the go.
Smart glasses mean different things to different companies, but Razer's Anzu are great Bluetooth headphones without needing to wear something else on your head. They look nice, they sound nice, and they come in two different sizes.
Cricut Explore Air 2: $169 (save $59)
Cricut has been turning heads all over with its Explore 3 and Maker 3 this year, but it's the previous generation Explore Air 2 that's on a hefty discount this week.
One of the most popular vinyl-cutting machines you can buy today, the Explore Air 2 is everything a crafty home maker needs in order to make just about anything.
Roku Streambar: $80 (save $50)
Why bother with a soundbar and a Roku separately when you can have both in one for just slightly more? Roku's Streambar does everything a normal Roku does, while also acting as a great soundbar with much better audio than what normally comes from your TV. This deal drops the price considerably, and makes it perfect for any home.
A combination soundbar and 4K HDR streamer, Roku's Streambar is an excellent way to "smartify" a bedroom TV with improved sound and streaming in one fell swoop. This compact speaker will outperform the sound in just about any television, and is especially good at elevating hard-to-understand dialogue. Even if you don't need the (excellent) streamer, the soundbar itself is a great deal at this price.
Calphalon 10-piece Nonstick Cookware Set: $128 (save $122)
In addition to the huge upfront discount you get on this set, Kohl's is also tossing in $30 in Kohl's Cash, which you can use towards a future purchase of anything that the retailer sells. This is a great kit for new and experienced cooks.
This 10-piece set comes with everything you need to get started in a new kitchen and makes for a perfect upgrade for anyone with a mismatched set of pots and pans. It's an aluminum nonstick cookware set that is oven-safe up to 450 degrees. Be sure to use code ENJOY15 for the full savings, and remember that you'll also score $30 in Kohl's Cash for a future purchase.
Coravin Wine Preservation System: $112 (save $38)
This is one of the only wine gadgets that the wine fanatics I know care about. It allows you to "open" and taste an unlimited number of bottles without exposing them to harmful oxygen.
I recently asked a few of my most oenophile associates if there was one gadget or piece of wine gear that they liked most and the answer came back in near-unanimous fashion: Coravin's wine preservation system. And it's on sale right now. Coravin allows you to pour wine from any bottle without uncorking it, thus preserving the wine so you can drink it as slowly as you'd like and move from bottle to bottle without fear of them spoiling.
TCL 10L: $220 (save $80)
You don't have to spend a lot on unlocked phones anymore to get something that's usable as a daily driver. The TCL 10L features a large screen and a high-quality camera at just over $200 (and it looks pretty nice as well).
With a large 6.53-inch screen, plenty of storage and a 48-megapixel camera, the TCL 10L has a lot to offer for its $220 price. The 256GB TCL 10L usually costs $300, but it's available at a $80 discount on Amazon ahead of Black Friday. Our reviewer Eli Blumenthal experienced some lag when testing the TCL 10L, but still gave it credit for its elegant design and ability to handle basic tasks well.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: $59 (save $11)
We've tested many Pro-style controllers for the Nintendo Switch and while there are some good ones out there, none of them measure up to the feel and features of Nintendo's own Switch Pro controller. However, the controller is $70 and rarely gets discounted. Right now you can get it for $59 at GameStop -- $11 off, with free shipping. You just need to put it in your cart to see the sale price.
Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker: $22 (save $8)
Anker has been making Bluetooth speakers for a long time and continues to impress us with each new one that comes out. These make for great gifts for those who already have everything else -- and are also great splurges for yourself.
With up to 24 hours of playback per charge, this Anker Soundcore speaker is a must-have for anyone who likes to listen to music on the go. It's waterproof, offers great (loud) sound, and has a compact design which makes it easy to carry around.
PowerXL 10-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer: $100 (save $100)
Air fryers are all the rage these days, and this one air fryer is like having two small ones built into just one unit. There are two separate baskets that allow you to cook your foods without having them touch.
Air fryers have been all the rage lately, and for good reason. They can cook up hot, delicious meals much faster than a traditional oven or deep fryer, and with a fraction of the mess. This high-capacity model from PowerXL even features two frying baskets so you can easily cook multiple items at the same time.
Nomad Base Station Mini Charger: $49 (save $21)
Wireless charging is much more common in phones these days, and if you are looking to take advantage of the magnets in your new iPhone, this is the wireless charger for you. The built-in magnet positions your phone in the right place every time, which is extremely useful.
Nomad is known for making some high-quality mobile accessories that not only look great, but work awesomely as well. The Base Station Mini is a small wireless charger that has a magnet built-in for perfect alignment every time. This limited-time sale offers 30% off.
PlayStation Plus 12 Month Subscription: $40 (save $20)
PlayStation Plus is the subscription service you need to play online games using your PlayStation hardware. It gives you access to various games for free each month, the ability to play your friends and strangers online and more.
This 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription will be delivered to you in the form of a digital code so you can get going within just a few minutes of receipt. It's $20 less right now, which brings the monthly cost down from $5 to just $3.33. You can stack these for multiple years of access, so grab a few of them right now before the price goes back up.
Shark VacMop: $59 (save $41)
This two-in-one vacuum can clean up just about any mess you can make on your hard surface floors. It can vacuum up solids and then you can use the pad on the bottom to clean up liquid messes. It's lightweight, portable and a great addition to any house that has hardwood, laminate or tiled floors.
Messes are inevitable, but that doesn't mean that cleaning them up has to be a pain for you. The Shark MopVac is designed to clean all your hard floor surfaces with ease. Whether you spill a cup of water or some crumbs from dinner end up all over the floor, just grab this and clean it all in seconds. The cordless vacuum has a strong suction and just pressing a button helps you clean up sticky messes.
The pads are disposable so if you have a tough mess, just throw the pad away and replace it with a new one instead of worrying about having another thing to clean.
Fitbit Charge 5: $130 (save $50)
The newest Fitbit tracker is already on sale, and now available at its best price ever. Now that Fitbit has delivered on the features it promised via a software upgrade (including the electrocardiogram app and the Daily Readiness Score), it's a better buy than ever. As CNET's Lexy Savvides says in her review: "With great fitness-tracking, a bright screen, long battery life and compatibility with Android and iOS, we've awarded the Charge 5 an Editors' Choice."
Save up to 25% at Under Armour
There's a holiday deal for everyone getting ready for winter, with a sporty twist. Under Armour is currently offering up to 25% off men's, women's and children's winter styles.
So, who is the perfect person for this deal? Fans of Under Armour, as well as those who intend to exercise in the cold. Women's bottoms are divided into three categories: short, regular and tall, with sizes ranging from extra small to 2XL. Hoodies and tees come in a similar size range. For men, shirts come in sizes ranging from small to 3XL, and bottoms come in sizes ranging from small to 4XL.
The classic cotton fleece sweatpants and sweaters available now are plenty cozy, but we'd also like to call your attention to Under Armour's outerwear -- those warm jackets and parkas you'll need for the bitter cold.
Remember that everything on sale is only available for a limited time. Once these things are out of stock, you'll most likely be unable to get them, so act fast.
Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $25 (save $15 or more)
GameStop came in heavy with its first big Black Friday deals recently, offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for just $25. Amazon followed suit, but it's since sold out there.
This open-world game is a modern classic, widely regarded as the best game on the Switch and one of the best games of all time. It scored a rare 10/10 at our sister site GameSpot, as well as winning Best Action/Adventure Game, Best Game Direction and Game of the Year for 2017 from The Game Awards. (And those are just a handful of its accolades.) Bottom line: If you're new to the Nintendo Switch, or if you're giving a Switch as a gift this year, you absolutely want this game, and this is the best price you're likely to find.
Apple Watch SE: $219 (save $60 vs. Apple Store)
This is still the best Apple Watch deal of the season. The Series 3 is about half the price, but it's so old, it's just not worth it.
The Apple Watch SE has been a hot item this holiday season, and Best Buy is the first major retailer to have it on sale. The $219 price is for the 40mm mode, but the 44mm model is $60 off as well (selling for $249). These watches come in lots of cool color combinations, but are selling out quickly (some colors are already gone), so we recommend moving fast on this deal. You get six free months of Apple's Fitness Plus service included.