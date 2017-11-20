Do you have to go to stores to get the best Black Friday deals?

Do you have to face crowdes, rude people and possible trampling for the best Black Friday deals? The answer is no, for the most part. Most retailers are having awesome sales online. Here are some things to consider.

Stress vs. savings

If you're the type of person that can blaze through crowds without blinking and love the rush of snagging a great deal, no matter the hassle, more power to you. Some stores are offering in-store only deals, so braving the crowds may totally be an option. For the most part, though, you can get comparable deals online, too.

For example, at Best Buy one of the in-store only deals is a Sharp 50-inch LED 4K Ultra HD Roku TV for $179.99. By facing the crowds you save $320 on this television. Online, though, you can get a Sony 60-inch LED 4K Ultra HD TV for $599.99, which is a savings of $400. If you want a bigger screen and the Roku addition doesn't get you excited, staying home and snagging the 60-inch Sony television seems like the smarter choice.

If all of the deals are confusing you, you may just want to shop eBay. The online site is price matching select sales from Kohl's, Walmart, Macy's and JCPenney from November 13 to 17. If you use the coupon code PSHOPEARLY you can also get 20 percent off purchase through November 20.

In-store isn't common anymore

Though in-store deals exist, most stores don't limit their best deals to brick-and-mortar, anymore. Target, Best Buy, Walmart and others are offering doorbuster deals online, while supplies last.

You won't waste savings to shipping costs

Many stores are also offering free shipping, so you don't need to worry about extra costs ruining your savings. Walmart has free two-day shipping, Best Buy is offering free shipping during their sale and Target is offering free shipping throughout the weekend (their Black Friday sale starts on November 22 for REDcard members.)

Wake up early, though

Many in-store Black Friday sales start early in the morning, but their online sites have deals all day long. So if you're not a morning person (I hear you!) shopping online may be a better idea. For example, Walmart's Black Friday sale starts at 5 a.m. on November 23, but their online sale goes all day.

Of course, you'll want to get your items ordered before they sell out, but sitting in bed ordering online, all warm and cozy seems, like a better plan that standing in the cold. Of course, it doesn't come with the thrill of competition that you can get from toughing it out in-person.

