Google Store Black Friday 2021: Deals on Pixel 5A, Google Nest devices and more revealed

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Black Friday falls on Nov. 26 this year, but you don't have to wait to plan your shopping. Many stores have already released ads for 2021 deals highlighting their upcoming holiday savings. The Google Store is offering a sneak peek at the deals running during Black Friday 2021. Take an early look at what you can expect to see starting Nov. 18.

Deals on Google Nest

If you've thought about investing in the Google Nest ecosystem of home devices, now's the time. Google is slashing prices on a lot of their popular devices, including $90 off the Nest Wi-Fi router and point, which provides coverage throughout the entire house, doubles as a smart speaker with Google Assistant and supports up to 200 connected devices. Check out our review here. These deals go live on Nov. 18.

























Sale on Pixel smartphones

Right now the Google Store is only previewing a sale on one of their smartphone brands, but we'll continue to update deals as they launch.





