Weekend deals: Amazon Echo Buds 2, SodaStream, Fitbit and more early Black Friday deals

Thanksgiving and Black Friday are less than three weeks away, and that means a slew of early Black Friday deals are already up and running. We've been covering the full range of sales from the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart, but today we're taking a step back and highlighting a few deals you may have missed. 

Amazon Echo Buds 2: $90

Save $30
Amazon has been sporadically discounting its second-gen Echo Buds and they're back down to $90, or $30 off their list price of $120. The Echo Buds 2 offered some welcome improvements over the originals, including better sound and noise canceling. Read David Carnoy's Echo Buds review.

$90 at Amazon

SodaStream premium Aqua Fizz: $128

Save $32
The latest SodaStream is a nice step up from the Terra and One Touch models for fans of home-brewed carbonated water. It's sturdier and quieter, sports a solid stainless-steel bottle holder and comes with two glass carafes. Currently, it's on sale for $128 on SodaStream's website for 20% off the normal price and includes free shipping.

$128 at SodaStream

Fitbit Sense smartwatch: $200

Save $100
This Apple Watch alternative is more affordable, but still offers tools to monitor heart health, stress management and even skin temperature. It has built-in GPS for hikes, bikes and driving, and unlike Apple's iPhone-only system, this watch works with Android phones, Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Read our  Fitbit Sense review.

$200 at Amazon

Keurig K Compact: $35

Save $35
The K-Compact lives up to its name clocking in at just 15 inches high and under 12 inches wide. It's still got a 36-ounce reservoir so you don't have to refill continuously and it brews in three sizes.

$35 at Walmart

Ninja Foodi countertop oven fryer: $180

Save $90
Ninja took the top spot making insanely crispy wings and fries, and broiling salmon to perfection. It flips up to be no more than 8 inches deep, so it's perfect for saving space. See why the Foodi is our top pick for countertop ovens that double as air fryers

$180 at Best Buy