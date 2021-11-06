Weekend deals: Amazon Echo Buds 2, SodaStream, Fitbit and more early Black Friday deals

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Thanksgiving and Black Friday are less than three weeks away, and that means a slew of early Black Friday deals are already up and running. We've been covering the full range of sales from the likes of , Best Buy, Target and Walmart, but today we're taking a step back and highlighting a few deals you may have missed.

More Black Friday sales

Amazon Amazon has been sporadically discounting its second-gen Echo Buds and they're back down to $90, or $30 off their list price of $120. The Echo Buds 2 offered some welcome improvements over the originals, including better sound and noise canceling. Read David Carnoy's Echo Buds review.

SodaStream The latest SodaStream is a nice step up from the Terra and One Touch models for fans of home-brewed carbonated water. It's sturdier and quieter, sports a solid stainless-steel bottle holder and comes with two glass carafes. Currently, it's on sale for $128 on SodaStream's website for 20% off the normal price and includes free shipping.

Lexy Savvides/CNET This Apple Watch alternative is more affordable, but still offers tools to monitor heart health, stress management and even skin temperature. It has built-in GPS for hikes, bikes and driving, and unlike Apple's iPhone-only system, this watch works with Android phones, Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Read our Fitbit Sense review.

Keurig The K-Compact lives up to its name clocking in at just 15 inches high and under 12 inches wide. It's still got a 36-ounce reservoir so you don't have to refill continuously and it brews in three sizes.