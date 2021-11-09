Comcast Xfinity outage Squid Game season 2 confirmed Xbox Series X restocks PS5 restocks Black Friday best deals Black Friday ad scans
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Macy's Black Friday deals coming Nov. 23: $100 Fitbit, $60 Instant Pot and more

While these deals aren't live quite yet, here are some of the best sales just around the corner at Macy's.

Macy's Black Friday Catalogue
Macy's/Screenshot by CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Unlike some other big retailers, Macy's is saving most of its Black Friday deals until closer to the big day. The sale will run from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27 both in stores and online and offer savings on a wide array of items, from kitchen appliances to toys to jewelry. You can see a list of sales in this sneak peek ad, but here are some of the best deals we've found.

See also

While some of these items are already on sale, remember that the biggest discounts won't kick in until Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Shark Navigator Deluxe Vacuum: $100

Save $70
Shark

Designed for cleaning both carpet and bare floors, this versatile vacuum features a bagless, easy-to-empty receptacle to take the hassle out of cleaning up.

$100 at Macy's

Hamilton Beach 7-Speed Stand Mixer: $50

Save $63
Hamilton Beach

With seven speed options and a 4-quart mixing bowl, this Hamilton Beach stand mixer is great for smaller, everyday jobs. It comes with a dough hook, whisk, flat beater and removable splatter shield.

$50 at Macy's

Fitbit Luxe: $100

Save $50
Fitbit

Unlike some bulkier versions, this sleek wellness tracker won't feel out of place outside of the gym. It tracks your heart and breathing rates and sleep patterns, and estimates your calories burned every day.

Read Lexy Savvides' review here.

 

$100 at Macy's

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Qt. 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker: $60

Save $60
InstantPot

This midsize pressure cooker can also function as a rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer. With 13 preprogrammed modes, you can cook up delicious meals with just the push of a button.

$60 at Macy's

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer: $160

Save $40 versus Amazon price
Ninja

Circulating superheated air, the Ninja Foodi can sear, fry and roast foods in a fraction of the time of a traditional grill or deep-fryer. And the easily removable dishwasher-safe parts make cleanup a breeze.

$160 at Macy's

NutriBullet Juicer Pro: $100

Save $50
NutriBullet

With a powerful 1,000-watt motor, this NutriBullet juicer can handle even the toughest produce. This set includes a 2-liter pulp basin, a sieve, two to-go bottles and a 27-ounce pitcher as well as two ice cube trays and a cleaning brush.

$100 at Macy's

Bella Stainless Steel Waffle Maker: $15

Save $30
Bella

Nothing beats hot and fresh homemade waffles. Luckily, they couldn't be easier with this simple, nonstick Bella waffle maker, which can cook a single 7-inch Belgian waffle in just over 2 minutes.

$15 at Macy's
Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday 2021
1:43