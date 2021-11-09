Macy's Black Friday deals coming Nov. 23: $100 Fitbit, $60 Instant Pot and more

Macy's/Screenshot by CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Unlike some other big retailers, Macy's is saving most of its Black Friday deals until closer to the big day. The sale will run from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27 both in stores and online and offer savings on a wide array of items, from kitchen appliances to toys to jewelry. You can see a list of sales in this , but here are some of the best deals we've found.

While some of these items are already on sale, remember that the biggest discounts won't kick in until Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Shark Designed for cleaning both carpet and bare floors, this versatile vacuum features a bagless, easy-to-empty receptacle to take the hassle out of cleaning up.

Hamilton Beach With seven speed options and a 4-quart mixing bowl, this Hamilton Beach stand mixer is great for smaller, everyday jobs. It comes with a dough hook, whisk, flat beater and removable splatter shield.

Fitbit Unlike some bulkier versions, this sleek wellness tracker won't feel out of place outside of the gym. It tracks your heart and breathing rates and sleep patterns, and estimates your calories burned every day. Read Lexy Savvides' review here.

InstantPot This midsize pressure cooker can also function as a rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer. With 13 preprogrammed modes, you can cook up delicious meals with just the push of a button.

Ninja Circulating superheated air, the Ninja Foodi can sear, fry and roast foods in a fraction of the time of a traditional grill or deep-fryer. And the easily removable dishwasher-safe parts make cleanup a breeze.

NutriBullet With a powerful 1,000-watt motor, this NutriBullet juicer can handle even the toughest produce. This set includes a 2-liter pulp basin, a sieve, two to-go bottles and a 27-ounce pitcher as well as two ice cube trays and a cleaning brush.

Bella Nothing beats hot and fresh homemade waffles. Luckily, they couldn't be easier with this simple, nonstick Bella waffle maker, which can cook a single 7-inch Belgian waffle in just over 2 minutes.