Best Cyber Monday 2021 kitchen deals: Vitamix, Le Creuset, Ninja and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

If you want cooking gear at a big discount, Cyber Monday is one of the best days of the year to score kitchen deals. We're seeing major price drops on Vitamix blenders, Le Creuset Dutch ovens, Ninja air fryers and much more. These top Cyber Monday kitchen and home sales are a great time to scoop up some early holiday gifts with unique kitchen accessories like Coravin's wine preservation system or a tasty coffee subscription for a fraction of the normal price.

To find the best Cyber Monday kitchen deals, we've scoured the top retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and Macy's to surface the deals that are really worth pouncing on. We've noted any that are at or near an all-time low price. And because new deals are dropping all the time, check back often as we update this post regularly.

Best kitchen deals

Vitamix There are both new and refurbished Vitamix models on deep discount at Amazon. The Explorian (refurb) is down to $89 while a brand new 5200 can be had for $279 (49% off).

Williams Sonoma Instant Pot's Star Wars collab caused a disturbance in the culinary force, bringing cool themed multicookers into the universe. There's Baby Yoda, R2-D2, Vader and even a Stormtrooper edition. You can nab a number of them for 30% off right now, down to $70 for the 6-quart models on Amazon.

Coravin This is the one gadget wine drinkers gush over. The Coravin Timeless allows you to taste from as many bottles as you want without popping the cork. It extracts wine through a hollow needle and repressurizes the bottle with argon gas to prevent it from going bad.

NutriBullet This machine has power in spades and looks nice atop your counter. You won't likely find a 12-watt blender for much cheaper than this.

SodaStream Ready to kick the can and save loads on that monthly seltzer spend? Grab an easy SodaStream Terra while it's at an all-time low price. Plus, a whole slew of other SodaStream machines and bundles are as much as 36% off on Amazon right now.

Shun A Japanese-style knife is great for precision cuts and this smaller 6-inch Shun is the perfect sidekick to your big Western-style blade, which is better for laborious chopping. Grab one of Japan's sharpest exports for 33% off at Williams Sonoma right now.

Nespresso If you prefer a sleeker pod coffee maker, Nespresso has the look down. A slew of the brand's pod coffee makers are on sale at Amazon. The Vertuo Next by Breville is down to $127 and comes with a set of capsules to get started.

Instant Pot This lid turns your 6-quart Instant Pot into a powerful air fryer. I've tested dozens of air fryers and this unit blasts food into crispy goodness as well as any of them. Plus, it's a big space saver if you already have an Instant Pot. It's currently down to the lowest price we've ever seen it.

Vitamix There's a chance we'll see certain Vitamix blender models drop lower than 27% off, but nearly the entire line is on sale at Amazon, including the Explorian down to $290. It's available in red, slate grey or black at this reduced price.

NutriBullet It doesn't get easier than the Nutribullet for morning smoothies and quick sauces. Grab the popular Nutribullet for $40 today.

Brewvana Trying to find a great gift for a beer lover? Brewvana is an excellent beer subscription service, but you can order one-time boxes including the 12 Beers of Christmas Box. It's normally $95 for 12 handpicked brews from microbreweries around the US, but nab two or more and you'll get 10% off your order with code HOLIDAY10. The Christmas beer box ships on or around Dec. 15 and will likely sell out.

Anova Culinary Sous vide cooking is easy to do and should turn out perfectly tender steak and fish with very little effort. You'll need a precision cooker to get it done though, and Anova's smaller stick is down to $99 right now.

Instant Pot This is the largest Instant Pot and has plenty of capacity to cook for large groups. Get it while it's down to an all-time low price.

Lodge Lodge has been making quality cast-iron cookware for 125 years, so you can be sure it knows what it's doing. You can snag a 10.25-inch cast-iron skillet for under $20 right now.

This nonstick, multipurpose pan can do a whole lot more than most skillets. With deep sides, a built-in spoon rest and a pouring spout, there are countless uses for this well-designed piece of cookware. Read our Always Pan review. Not only is the famous pan on sale but Our Place has its entire line of kitchen gear and tableware on sale right now. See the full sale here.

Ninja We tested a lot of air fryers this year, and the Ninja came out on top. For the healthiest wings, fries and game-day snacks of your life, grab this spacious and powerful 5-quart fryer for $30 right now at Best Buy.

GE This countertop toaster features seven shade settings for toasting plus bake, convection, broil, bagel, pizza, roast and warm functions.

Hamilton Beach Making bread at home doesn't require intensive training. Grab an easy bread maker like this Hamilton Beach for just $50 and have warm bread at home with almost no effort at all.

Instant pot Note, the larger 8-quart Duo Crisp goes on sale for $99 at Walmart on Tuesday, Nov. 22. That will be an incredible deal and an all-time low but it's a rather big Instant Pot. If you want the more standard 6-quart version, read on for a solid deal on the hybrid appliance. Should you desire an Instant Pot pressure cooker and an air fryer this is a solid price for the bundle. It's the popular 6-quart pot model and acts as a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, sous vide, roaster, broiler and dehydrator. Wondering how the air fryer lid works? Check out the air-fried chicken I made in my Duo Crisp a few weeks back. It's hard to fathom a kitchen appliance that does more than this one and you likely won't find it cheaper than it is today. And for reference, the air fryer lid alone usually sells for $89.

Bella There are a whole bunch of air fryers on sale at Best Buy today but this is my pick. The 4-quart size is perfect for most people -- not too large and not too small -- and the digital interface is handy for quickly firing up wings or fries using the preset programs and not having to hawk it the whole time.

Best sitewide sales

David Watsky/CNET A subscription of good coffee from around the globe is one of the best gifts I can think of and it's perfect to send from afar. Atlas is one of our favorites and you can gift three months of coffee for as little as $50 right now for Cyber Monday.

Made In The live sale includes items from every category of Made In's collection including full cookware sets, dinnerware, bakeware, wine glasses and this exceptional knife set. One of our favorites is the blue carbon steel frying pan -- a material used by top chefs but one that hasn't really caught on in home kitchens for reasons that are unclear to me. Made In's 10-inch blue carbon pan is down 20% to a very attractive $63. Or you can grab the smaller 8-inch model for $55.

Keurig If you want a Keurig coffee machine deal but have a particular model in mind, take advantage of Keurig's sitewide sale where most of the brand's pod-coffee makers, large and small, are down 25% with code TIMETOSAVE21.

Ooni We tested the Ooni ovens and they are super simple to operate, churning out excellent Neapolitan-style pizzas in a couple of minutes. Right now you can bag 20% off most Ooni Pizza Ovens through Dec. 1. Some exclusions include the Karu 16 model and gift cards.

Solo Stove Solo Stove makes some of our favorite smokeless fire pits and backyard stoves. Starting now and for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Solo Stove has a slew of promotions. Most deals are ending on Dec. 5. Up to 40% off fire pits and fire pit bundles and accessories

Up to 35% off cooking systems

Buy one, get one free on camp stoves

Up to 40% off stove accessories

$300 off the ultimate grill bundle