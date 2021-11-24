Live: The Best Black Friday deals NASA's DART mission launches Bill Gates' favorite books of 2021 Hawkeye review Xbox Game Pass Ultimate review Black Friday's best deals overall
Chewy's Black Friday sale includes bonkers deals for Fido and Snowball

Save up to 50% on dog beds, carriers, toys, treats and food at the pet supplies superstore right now.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Something tells me it's going to be a very happy holiday for our four-legged friends. Chewy's Black Friday sale has already started and there are some doorbuster deals on pet supplies that have us chasing our tails with excitement. We're talking as much as 50% off pet toys, cat and dog food, beds, balls, travel and carrier bags. You can even save on meds such as heartworm chews and flea and tick guard. If you're looking for a gift for a special furry friend or need to stock up on supplies for winter, this is absolutely the moment to do it. 

Chewy's Black Friday sale goes through the week but many of these deals are gone much sooner than that. In fact, it appears the best deals are for today only. Those include dog beds, car seat covers, dog lounges and my favorite small dog carrier which is down to $27 right now (I paid $90). 

Toys and treat deals are mostly buy two, get one free. But if your dog or cat goes through them as fast as mine, there's no such thing as too much backup. Here are our top picks from Chewy's Black Friday event.

