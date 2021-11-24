Chewy's Black Friday sale includes bonkers deals for Fido and Snowball

Something tells me it's going to be a very happy holiday for our four-legged friends. Chewy's Black Friday sale has already started and there are some doorbuster deals on pet supplies that have us chasing our tails with excitement. We're talking as much as 50% off pet toys, cat and dog food, beds, balls, travel and carrier bags. You can even save on meds such as heartworm chews and flea and tick guard. If you're looking for a gift for a special furry friend or need to stock up on supplies for winter, this is absolutely the moment to do it.
Chewy's Black Friday sale goes through the week but many of these deals are gone much sooner than that. In fact, it appears the best deals are for today only. Those include dog beds, car seat covers, dog lounges and my favorite small dog carrier which is down to $27 right now (I paid $90).
Toys and treat deals are mostly buy two, get one free. But if your dog or cat goes through them as fast as mine, there's no such thing as too much backup. Here are our top picks from Chewy's Black Friday event.
- Dog and cat treats: Buy two, get one free
- Sherpa wheeled small dog or cat carrier: $46 (normally $152)
- Sherp small dog carrier $27 (normally $60)
- Chuckit rubber balls (two-pack): $4 (normally $14)
- 6-inch roasted bone marrow: Buy two, get one free
- Heartguard Plus: Get a free $30 gift card with purchase
- Heartguard Plus for small dogs: Get a free $30 gift card with purchase
- Nexgard flea and tick medicine: Get a free $30 gift card with purchase
- American Journey beef treats: Three bags for $7
- Frisco dog waste bags: Get 24 (360 bags) rolls for $14 (normally $21)
Shop the full Chewy sale here.