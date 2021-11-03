Best Black Friday vacuum deals so far

Deal Savings Price





The Black Friday deals are now beginning to roll in and big discounts on vacuums are popping up everywhere. Perhaps it's a new robot vacuum you've been considering. Or maybe a lightweight cordless vacuum is what you have your eye on. Whatever direction you choose, there's bound to be a tempting offer out there. On this list are some vacuum deals you can take advantage of right now. Others like those from Walmart kick into effect tonight at 7PM ET.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Pet Pro was once our pick for best mid-range cordless vacuum. It has now been ousted by the Tineco A11 Hero. That said, it's still a solid floor cleaner and worth a look if you're a loyal Shark customer.

Amazon We've tested the Robovac 25C ourselves and can vouch for its respectable cleaning performance. So much so that we recommend it as the best budget robot vacuum you can buy right now. And at $99 ($50 off) it's an even better deal. This deal begins at 7PM ET tonight.