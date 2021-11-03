Facebook shuts down facial recognition Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids 5 to 11 Tom Hanks declines space flight PS5 restock tracker Best gifts for $30 or less Best Black Friday deals
Best Black Friday vacuum deals so far

The Black Friday discounts on vacuums have already started.

The Black Friday deals are now beginning to roll in and big discounts on vacuums are popping up everywhere. Perhaps it's a new robot vacuum you've been considering. Or maybe a lightweight cordless vacuum is what you have your eye on. Whatever direction you choose, there's bound to be a tempting offer out there. On this list are some vacuum deals you can take advantage of right now. Others like those from Walmart kick into effect tonight at 7PM ET.

Shark Cordless Pet Pro

You save $80
Chris Monroe/CNET

The Pet Pro was once our pick for best mid-range cordless vacuum. It has now been ousted by the Tineco A11 Hero. That said, it's still a solid floor cleaner and worth a look if you're a loyal Shark customer.

$250 at Target

Eufy Robovac 25C

You save $50
Amazon

We've tested the Robovac 25C ourselves and can vouch for its respectable cleaning performance. So much so that we recommend it as the best budget robot vacuum you can buy right now. And at $99 ($50 off) it's an even better deal. This deal begins at 7PM ET tonight.

$99 at Walmart

Tineco A11 Hero

You save $74
Brian Bennett/CNET

The A11 Hero (a.k.a the PWRHero) is currently our pick for best mid-range cordless vacuum. It performs better than our previous choice, the Shark Rocket Pet Pro, yet costs less. Now you can scoop one up with a big discount. This deal begins tonight at 7PM ET.

$125 at Walmart